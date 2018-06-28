J.D. Martinez joined an elite list of Red Sox with his latest home run

With his latest feat of strength, J.D. Martinez etched his name among an illustrious group of fellow Red Sox power hitters.

Martinez hit his 25th home run of the 2018 season in a 9-6 win over the Angels on Wednesday night.

The impressive three-run shot meant Martinez holds a new record for most home runs by a Red Sox hitter through the end of June.

It’s been an auspicious start in Boston for the 30-year-old slugger, who signed with the Red Sox during spring training as a free agent. He currently holds a .329 average with a .654 slugging percentage and a 1.050 OPS. He leads the league in both home runs and total bases.

Advertisement

By swatting his 25th home run, Martinez also entered into elite company among several Red Sox all-time greats. Per @SoxNotes, Martinez’s total through 81 games puts him alongside names like David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Ted Williams (among others):

Red Sox with 25+ HR through 81 team games: David Ortiz (2006) – 27

Jimmie Foxx (1938) – 27 Mo Vaughn (1995) – 26

Jackie Jensen (1958) – 26 J.D. Martinez (2018) – 25

Manny Ramirez (2001) – 25

Ted Williams (1950) – 25 — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 28, 2018

And in case you were wondering, here’s how many home runs each of those other players ended up with by season’s end:

David Ortiz, 2006: 54 home runs

Jimmie Foxx, 1938: 50 home runs

Mo Vaughn, 1995: 39 home runs

Jackie Jensen, 1958: 35 home runs

Manny Ramirez, 2001: 41 home runs

Ted Williams, 1950: 28 home runs*

* Williams broke his arm in the All-Star Game in 1950, playing in just 89 games that season.

For those who might have missed some of Martinez’s home runs, here’s a look at all 25 (so far):