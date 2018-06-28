Red Sox acquire veteran Steve Pearce from Blue Jays

On their way to face the Yankees and lefthander CC Sabathia, the Red Sox have called for reinforcements.

The Red Sox swung a trade on Thursday night, acquiring first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce and cash considerations from the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal. Pearce represents the complementary righthanded bat whom the Red Sox had wanted to acquire.

Pearce, 35, owns a career .264/.346/.494 line with 38 homers in 841 career plate appearances against lefties. In 53 plate appearances against southpaws this year, Pearce has a .306/.358/.531 line.