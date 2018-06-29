FROM

Doctor’s orders: Dustin Pedroia to stay in New York

The expectation is that Pedroia will return this season, but it clearly won’t be before the All-Star break.

Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
June 29, 2018

Dustin Pedroia will remain in Manhattan when the Red Sox leave for Washington after Sunday night’s game against the Yankees to receive further treatment on his left knee.

Pedroia’s surgeon, Dr. Riley Williams III, works out of the Hospital for Special Surgery. Pedroia will report there Monday for rehab work under the Williams’s direction. The second baseman had cartilage restoration surgery in October. He started the season on the disabled list but played only three games when he returned to the DL in May because of inflammation. He has been out since.

“It’s a good thing. He wants to see where I am and the movements I’m doing,’’ Pedroia said Friday before an 8-1 loss against the Yankees. “This will give us a better sense of what else I need to do.’’

