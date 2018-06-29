Steve Pearce makes his Red Sox debut

Pearce went 2-for-4 with a double.

Steve Pearce Red Sox
Steve Pearce connects for a base hit against the New York Yankees Friday. –AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
AP,
June 29, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Pearce has joined the Boston Red Sox and doubled in his first at-bat as the cleanup hitter for the team with the best record in the majors.

Pearce doubled in the second inning Friday night on the first pitch he saw from CC Sabathia at Yankee Stadium. Pearce played first base against New York.

The Red Sox got the 35-year-old Pearce and cash on Thursday from Toronto for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

Pearce has a career average of .255 and 83 career home runs and 268 RBIs. He was hitting .291 with four homers and 16 RBIs for the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are his seventh team, including all five in the AL East.

Boston manager Alex Cora said Pearce gives the team more options at first base, where Mitch Moreland is having a good season, and as a designated hitter.

Pearce’s cost to the Red Sox is $1.5 million. The Blue Jays will give Boston $1,658,602 to cover part of the $3,158,602 remaining in his $6.25 million salary.

TOPICS: Red Sox
