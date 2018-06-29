Top Red Sox draft pick Triston Casas out for season after thumb surgery

Casas was the 26th pick in the first round.

Triston Casas
Boston Red Sox first round draft pick Triston Casas watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Boston, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
June 29, 2018

NEW YORK — Triston Casas, whom the Red Sox took with the 26th overall pick of the amateur draft this month, is out for the season after having a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb repaired Thursday. The Sox made the announcement Friday.

Casas, 18, was injured Monday afternoon while diving for a ball during a Gulf Coast League Game in Fort Myers, Fla. The Sox sent him to Boston, and Dr. Matthew Liebman did the surgery at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He is expected to be ready for next season. Casas could participate in the Instructional League in September, but the team is sure to be cautious with a prospect they signed for a $2.55 million bonus.

The power-hitting third baseman was 0 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts in two games.

