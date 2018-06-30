Will Chris Sale continue his dominance over Aaron Judge?

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the major leagues today:

No sale

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will try to extend his hex over slugger Aaron Judge when they meet at Yankee Stadium in the middle matchup of a three-game series. Sale has struck out the New York slugger more than any other pitcher — Judge has fanned 10 times in 15 at-bats against the lefty. Judge has three hits, including a home run, off Sale.

Still here

Mets star Jacob deGrom is expected to start at Miami. He was a late scratch Friday night because of what the team called a family issue — no doubt, many fans around the country thought deGrom might’ve been traded when they saw the ace had been pulled. DeGrom (5-3) leads the majors with a 1.69 ERA. He’ll face Marlins righty Pablo Lopez, making his big league debut.

Close

Bartolo Colon tries for his 245th career victory, which would tie Dennis Martinez for the most by a pitcher from Latin America. The 45-year-old Colon (4-5, 4.72 ERA) starts at home for Texas against White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon.

Month of Mahle

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (6-6) tries to complete an undefeated month when he faces the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The 23-year-old righty is 3-0 in five June starts with a 2.30 ERA. He’s been Cincinnati’s best young pitcher, leading NL rookies in wins. Milwaukee goes with Jhoulys Chacin (6-3).

Could be

Washington righty Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 2.28) is expected to return from the disabled list to start at Philadelphia. He has been sidelined since June 4 with a right hamstring strain. He’s hoping for the same burst the Nationals enjoyed Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, when they hit seven homers in a 17-7 romp.