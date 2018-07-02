David Price headed ‘back to that drawing board’ after another brutal outing against the Yankees

David Price has pitched at Yankee Stadium five times as a member of the Boston Red Sox. In those starts, he has surrendered 10 home runs and posted a 10.44 ERA. The left-hander’s outing on Sunday was his worst Bronx appearance yet, giving up a career-high five home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

New York claimed the series finale with a 11-1 win over the Sox. Price, who joked last week he wouldn’t be able to take the mound Sunday because of his Fortnite obsession, said the game wouldn’t define his season.

“I’ve never given up five home runs in any start in my career,” the 32-year-old said, per ESPN. “I’m going to move forward. I’m not going to let a bad start define my season. I’m going to keep on pushing forward and be ready to go in five days.”

Advertisement

Seventeen pitches into the game, Price had given up two home runs, a double, and a single to sink the Sox into a 4-0 hole. This season, Price missed one start against the Yankees because of carpal tunnel season and left another one after feeling numbness in his pitching hand. There were no injuries to point to this time around.

“I’ve faced these guys a lot of times,” said Price. “I’ve been in this division for a long period of time. I’ve faced the Yankees many times. It’s time for me to kind of go back to that drawing board and kind of reinvent myself against these guys.”

The Red Sox face the Yankees 10 more times this season, and manager Alex Cora predicted Price will start two of those games. Cora noted he hasn’t seen Price in action at Yankee Stadium, nor does he put much stock in the statistics from those starts. He said it’s just a matter of executing pitches, and Price did not do so Sunday.

“Tonight was one of those he wasn’t at his best,” Cora told reporters after the game. “And they were at their best honestly.”

Price, who owns an 0-8 lifetime record as a starter in the playoffs, acknowledged he needed to a better job executing in “big spots.” His next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

“Just turn the page,” Price said. “As unfortunate as it is, I’ve had starts like this in my career, I’ve had starts like that this this year. I can handle it. I moved on it from early on this year, and I’ll do the same this time.”