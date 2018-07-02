FROM

Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis returns after 80-game suspension

“I’m still trying to figure out what happened."

Michael Chavis
Michael Chavis in the on deck circle during his first game back after serving an 80-game suspension for the use of a performance-enhancing substance. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
July 2, 2018

LOWELL — Highly touted Red Sox infield prospect Michael Chavis made his return to the diamond Monday, batting third and manning the hot corner for the Single A Lowell Spinners at LeLacheur Park. Chavis was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in April.

Speaking to the media after going 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout, Chavis maintained he never knowingly consumed anything on MLB’s banned substance list.

“When I found out about this, I said, ‘Are you sure you found the right person?’ ’’ Chavis said. “I was like, ‘No way.’ I went through everything that I possibly could have put in my body. I was like a mad scientist. I was like, ‘What if I took Zyrtec combined with this, would it show up with this?’ I was doing everything. I tore apart my closet, I tore apart anything but I don’t have an answer.’’

Michael Chavis signed an autograph for a young fan at LeLacheur Park in Lowell. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Red Sox
