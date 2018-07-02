Red Sox make series of moves to add pitcher William Cuevas to roster

In 15 starts for Pawtucket this season, Cuevas went 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA.

William Cuevas
William Cuevas of the Boston Red Sox warms up prior to the start of a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016. –Leon Halip/Getty Images
By
Rachel Bowers
July 2, 2018

The Red Sox on Monday made a series of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Nationals in Washington.

Righthander William Cuevas was selected to the active major league roster from Triple-A Pawtucket and will wear No. 67. Righthander Carson Smith was moved to the 60-day disabled to open a 40-man spot for Cuevas, and righthander Justin Haley was optioned to Pawtucket to make room for Cuevas on the 25-man roster.

In 15 starts for Pawtucket this season, Cuevas went 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 67 strikeouts, and 25 walks over 86⅓ innings. He has a 2.62 ERA over his last seven starts.

Carson went on the 10-day DL in May before undergoing surgery on his right shoulder earlier this month.

Haley has had two stints with the Sox this season, appearing in four games and recording a 4.70. His most recent outing was against the Yankees on Sunday when he gave up one run on four hits with two walks.

