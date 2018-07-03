Bogaerts, Martinez, Nunez homer as Red Sox beat Nats 11-4

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with J.D. Martinez #28 and Steve Pearce #25 after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Xander Bogaerts celebrates with J.D. Martinez and Steve Pearce after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals. –Greg Fiume/Getty Images
AP,
July 3, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer during a six-run fifth inning, J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez also went deep, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Tuesday.

Martinez drove in four and leads the majors with 26 homers and 71 RBIs. Boston has won 17 of its last 19 interleague games.

Washington has lost four straight and 16 of 21 to fall to 42-42, its first time at .500 since it was 17-17.

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Brandon Workman (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh.

Boston scored first, opening the second with consecutive singles before Nunez homered into the left field bullpen off starter Tanner Roark (3-10). Mark Reynolds and Roark had RBI singles in the fourth to pull the Nationals within 3-2.

The Red Sox responded in the fifth, collecting five consecutive singles before Bogaerts ripped Roark’s fastball to center to make it 9-2.

Roark allowed a career-high nine runs in seven innings and is 1-8 with a 5.19 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) since May 5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Mitch Moreland left in the third inning with back spasms and is day to day. … LHP Drew Pomeranz (biceps tendinitis) allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings Monday for Triple-A Pawtucket in his first rehab appearance since Boston placed him on the disabled list June 5. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) is likely to remain in New York all week for further testing.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) threw about 60 pitches Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg’s next step could be a simulated game sometime this weekend. … Martinez said 1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique strain) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. Zimmerman has not played since May 9.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3, 4.11 ERA) faces Washington for the first time as the three-game interleague series concludes.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (1-3, 6.00) is coming off his first career victory and gets the nod for Washington’s annual Independence Day morning start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
