Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland leaves game with back spasms

Mitch Moreland
Mitch Moreland watches a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
AP,
July 3, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals with back spasms.

“It spasmed up,” Moreland told reporters after Boston’s win. “It’s tight, obviously. I didn’t really feel it on a specific swing or anything. I was kind of running the bases, and it felt like it got tighter and tighter. Went back out for that one inning and kind of went after that one ball on the bag, and it was tight by that time.”

Boston listed Moreland as day to day.

Moreland singled in his only plate appearance and scored a run in the second inning. He was replaced in the third by Steve Pearce.

Advertisement

“I tried to come in and get it loose for my at-bat, but didn’t really have much time to do much,” he said. “AC [manager Alex Cora] was just like, ‘Let’s play it safe.’ So I came in, got some treatment, threw some ice on it, and let it rest a little bit.”

Moreland is hitting .288 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

