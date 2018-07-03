How Rick Porcello’s outing against the Nationals compares to the best hitting performances by a Red Sox pitcher

Rick Porcello did something on Monday no other Red Sox pitcher has done since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973. He recorded three RBIs in one game, his second-inning double helping Boston defeat the Washington Nationals, 4-3.

Only 14 Red Sox pitchers since 1973 have recorded even one RBI in a single game.

Facing close friend and fellow Cy Young winner Max Scherzer with the bases loaded, Porcello was behind, 0 and 2, in the count when Scherzer fired a fastball over the plate.

“He got to the top of his windup and I told myself, ‘Start swinging,’ ’’ Porcello said. “Then, you know, I hit it.’’

Left fielder Juan Soto was playing in and the ball went over his head to the warning track. It ignited a celebration in the Sox dugout.

“That was awesome,’’ Porcello said. “That was the best part, looking back in the dugout and seeing everybody going crazy.’’

Since the introduction of the DH, Porcello now has the most impactful offensive performance by a Red Sox pitcher, as measured by win probability added, which is the increased or decreased chance of victory based on a player’s plate appearances.

Two performances by Josh Beckett, in 2006 and 2009, are second and third on the list, respectively, as Beckett launched home runs in both of those outings, both against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Offensive performances by John Lackey and Daisuke Matsuzaka round out the top five. Lackey’s RBI double in 2011 came in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies, and an RBI single by Matsuzaka in 2010 helped Boston top the Rockies, 13-11. Two performances by Joe Kelly are in the top 10, each one-hit performances and one including an RBI.

Top 20 best offensive performances by a Sox pitcher, by win probability added, since 1973 Player Date Opp Result WPA AB R H 2B HR RBI Rick Porcello 2018-07-02 WAS W 4-3 0.206 3 0 1 1 0 3 Josh Beckett 2006-05-20 PHI W 8-4 0.167 4 2 2 0 1 2 Josh Beckett 2009-06-14 PHI L 6-11 0.106 3 1 1 0 1 1 John Lackey 2011-06-29 PHI L 1-2 0.092 3 0 1 1 0 1 Daisuke Matsuzaka 2010-06-24 COL W 13-11 0.085 2 0 1 0 0 1 Julian Tavarez 2007-06-09 ARI W 4-3 0.071 1 0 1 0 0 0 Joe Kelly 2015-06-17 ATL L 2-5 0.066 2 0 1 0 0 1 Pat Rapp 1999-06-12 NYM L 2-4 0.064 2 0 0 0 0 0 Joe Kelly 2014-08-12 CIN W 3-2 0.054 2 0 1 0 0 0 Jeff Fassero 2000-06-04 PHI L 5-6 0.052 1 1 0 0 0 0 Derek Lowe 2004-07-04 ATL L 4-10 0.046 2 0 1 1 0 1 Byung-Hyun Kim 2003-06-22 PHI L 0-5 0.046 2 0 1 0 0 0 Josh Beckett 2007-06-19 ATL W 4-0 0.041 3 1 1 1 0 1 Derek Lowe 2002-06-16 ATL W 6-1 0.041 1 0 1 0 0 0 David Price 2017-09-22 CIN W 5-4 0.038 1 0 1 0 0 0 Ramon Martinez 2000-06-06 FLA W 4-3 0.035 2 1 1 0 0 0 Jake Peavy 2013-09-25 COL W 15-5 0.032 3 1 1 1 0 0 Tim Wakefield 2010-06-25 SFG L 4-5 0.03 1 0 0 0 0 0 John Lackey 2010-06-23 COL L 6-8 0.03 3 1 2 1 0 0 Daisuke Matsuzaka 2010-05-22 PHI W 5-0 0.027 2 0 1 0 0 0 SOURCE : baseball-reference.com

It was the second multi-RBI game of Porcello’s 10-year career. The other was in his first season in the majors in 2009 when his Detroit Tigers faced the Pittsburgh Pirates. Porcello recorded two hits, two RBIs, and struck out once.

For his career, Porcello has a batting line of .171/.171/.200 in 38 plate appearances and 35 at-bats. He has six hits, including a double, five RBIs, and 16 strikeouts. As a Red Sox, Porcello has two hits, including Monday night’s double, in 14 plate appearances and a line of .143/.143/.214.

“I always believe that if there’s somebody in that batter’s box with a bat, they always have a chance,’’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday night. “Pitchers are going to make mistakes, you’re going to put a good swing on it and run into something. One thing about Rick, he’ll compete.’’

“I’ve always said I love baseball because you never know what can happen,’’ Porcello said. “I just wanted to put the ball in play.’’