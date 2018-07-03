How Rick Porcello’s outing against the Nationals compares to the best hitting performances by a Red Sox pitcher

Porcello's three RBIs are the most by a Red Sox pitcher since 1973.

Rick Porcello
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello hits a three run double against the Washington Nationals. –AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
By
Rachel Bowers
11:23 AM

Rick Porcello did something on Monday no other Red Sox pitcher has done since the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973. He recorded three RBIs in one game, his second-inning double helping Boston defeat the Washington Nationals, 4-3.

Only 14 Red Sox pitchers since 1973 have recorded even one RBI in a single game.

Facing close friend and fellow Cy Young winner Max Scherzer with the bases loaded, Porcello was behind, 0 and 2, in the count when Scherzer fired a fastball over the plate.

“He got to the top of his windup and I told myself, ‘Start swinging,’ ’’ Porcello said. “Then, you know, I hit it.’’

Advertisement

Left fielder Juan Soto was playing in and the ball went over his head to the warning track. It ignited a celebration in the Sox dugout.

“That was awesome,’’ Porcello said. “That was the best part, looking back in the dugout and seeing everybody going crazy.’’

Since the introduction of the DH, Porcello now has the most impactful offensive performance by a Red Sox pitcher, as measured by win probability added, which is the increased or decreased chance of victory based on a player’s plate appearances.

Two performances by Josh Beckett, in 2006 and 2009, are second and third on the list, respectively, as Beckett launched home runs in both of those outings, both against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Offensive performances by John Lackey and Daisuke Matsuzaka round out the top five. Lackey’s RBI double in 2011 came in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies, and an RBI single by Matsuzaka in 2010 helped Boston top the Rockies, 13-11. Two performances by Joe Kelly are in the top 10, each one-hit performances and one including an RBI.

Top 20 best offensive performances by a Sox pitcher, by win probability added, since 1973
Player Date Opp Result WPA AB R H 2B HR RBI
Rick Porcello 2018-07-02 WAS W 4-3 0.206 3 0 1 1 0 3
Josh Beckett 2006-05-20 PHI W 8-4 0.167 4 2 2 0 1 2
Josh Beckett 2009-06-14 PHI L 6-11 0.106 3 1 1 0 1 1
John Lackey 2011-06-29 PHI L 1-2 0.092 3 0 1 1 0 1
Daisuke Matsuzaka 2010-06-24 COL W 13-11 0.085 2 0 1 0 0 1
Julian Tavarez 2007-06-09 ARI W 4-3 0.071 1 0 1 0 0 0
Joe Kelly 2015-06-17 ATL L 2-5 0.066 2 0 1 0 0 1
Pat Rapp 1999-06-12 NYM L 2-4 0.064 2 0 0 0 0 0
Joe Kelly 2014-08-12 CIN W 3-2 0.054 2 0 1 0 0 0
Jeff Fassero 2000-06-04 PHI L 5-6 0.052 1 1 0 0 0 0
Derek Lowe 2004-07-04 ATL L 4-10 0.046 2 0 1 1 0 1
Byung-Hyun Kim 2003-06-22 PHI L 0-5 0.046 2 0 1 0 0 0
Josh Beckett 2007-06-19 ATL W 4-0 0.041 3 1 1 1 0 1
Derek Lowe 2002-06-16 ATL W 6-1 0.041 1 0 1 0 0 0
David Price 2017-09-22 CIN W 5-4 0.038 1 0 1 0 0 0
Ramon Martinez 2000-06-06 FLA W 4-3 0.035 2 1 1 0 0 0
Jake Peavy 2013-09-25 COL W 15-5 0.032 3 1 1 1 0 0
Tim Wakefield 2010-06-25 SFG L 4-5 0.03 1 0 0 0 0 0
John Lackey 2010-06-23 COL L 6-8 0.03 3 1 2 1 0 0
Daisuke Matsuzaka 2010-05-22 PHI W 5-0 0.027 2 0 1 0 0 0
SOURCE: baseball-reference.com

It was the second multi-RBI game of Porcello’s 10-year career. The other was in his first season in the majors in 2009 when his Detroit Tigers faced the Pittsburgh Pirates. Porcello recorded two hits, two RBIs, and struck out once.

Advertisement

For his career, Porcello has a batting line of .171/.171/.200 in 38 plate appearances and 35 at-bats. He has six hits, including a double, five RBIs, and 16 strikeouts. As a Red Sox, Porcello has two hits, including Monday night’s double, in 14 plate appearances and a line of .143/.143/.214.

“I always believe that if there’s somebody in that batter’s box with a bat, they always have a chance,’’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday night. “Pitchers are going to make mistakes, you’re going to put a good swing on it and run into something. One thing about Rick, he’ll compete.’’

“I’ve always said I love baseball because you never know what can happen,’’ Porcello said. “I just wanted to put the ball in play.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Terrell Owens
NFL
Terrell Owens says he will give his Hall of Fame induction speech at Chattanooga July 3, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Diana Taurasi
NBA
Parity ruling the day as only three losses separate the top eight teams in the WNBA July 3, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA - 7/3/18 - Robert Williams III (cq) meets with the media. Celtics Summer League Team meets at the new Auerbach Center (cq). Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 04Celtics Reporter: XXX
Celtics
Robert Williams calls missed flight, practice 'a wakeup call' July 3, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Sean Kuraly
Bruins
Bruins sign Sean Kuraly to three-year contract July 3, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
What Brad Wanamaker had to say about signing with the Celtics July 3, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
Prosecutors drop charges against Gillette Stadium employee in bomb threat case July 3, 2018 | 10:52 AM
World Cup fans
Soccer
US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team July 3, 2018 | 10:38 AM
John Obi Mikel
Soccer
John Obi Mikel learned hours before a World Cup match that his father had been kidnapped back home. Nigeria's captain played on. July 3, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Paul Pierce Rajon Rondo
Celtics
What Paul Pierce had to say about Rajon Rondo joining LeBron James in L.A. July 3, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Clyde Drexler
Celtics
What Clyde Drexler had to say about his son's workout with the Celtics' summer league team July 3, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Demarcus Cousins
NBA
Warriors add a fifth All-Star in center DeMarcus Cousins July 3, 2018 | 3:56 AM
Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Red Sox prospect on 80-game suspension: 'I’m still trying to figure out what happened' July 2, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Demarcus Cousins
Celtics
DeMarcus ‘Boogie’ Cousins reportedly chose Warriors over Celtics July 2, 2018 | 11:45 PM
Rajon Rondo
NBA
Rajon Rondo agrees to one-year deal with Lakers July 2, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Porcello doubles off Scherzer to help Red Sox beat Nationals July 2, 2018 | 10:27 PM
John Tavares
NHL
What Don Sweeney had to say about missing out on John Tavares July 2, 2018 | 3:04 PM
William Cuevas
Red Sox
Red Sox make series of moves to add pitcher William Cuevas to roster July 2, 2018 | 2:58 PM
LeBron James
NBA
What experts are saying about LeBron James's decision to join the Lakers July 2, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade minor leaguer for $1.5M in bonus allocation July 2, 2018 | 2:44 PM
John Moore
Bruins
Meet the Bruins’ free agent additions July 2, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Lakers LeBron James
NBA
Giant LeBron James banner to be removed again in Cleveland July 2, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Robert Williams gets criticized by Dick Vitale, but makes it to second summer league practice July 2, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Sloane Stephens
Tennis
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon July 2, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Revs coach Brad Friedel in 2018.
Soccer
7 questions with Revs coach Brad Friedel July 2, 2018 | 12:01 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
What David Price had to say after another brutal outing against the Yankees July 2, 2018 | 11:30 AM
LeBron James Marcus Morris
Celtics
LeBron James’s decision leaves Celtics and Lakers with the same odds to win NBA title July 2, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Jaylen Brown, Jabari Bird
Celtics
Jabari Bird on free agency buzz: 'I'm not too concerned about it' July 2, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: How the Sox individually stack up at this point July 2, 2018 | 10:28 AM
LeBron James
NBA
Read Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's statement on losing LeBron James July 2, 2018 | 9:04 AM
LeBron James Lonzo Ball
NBA
The Lakers got their man. (That’s what the Lakers do.) July 2, 2018 | 8:02 AM