Jackie Bradley Jr.’s game-winning RBI was a bit unconventional

“I was hoping it would go foul."

Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr. has 23 RBI on the season. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
July 4, 2018

WASHINGTON — Jackie Bradley Jr. had the game-winning RBI against the Nationals on Wednesday with, of all things, a foul ball.

With Rafael Devers on third base and no outs in the seventh inning of a scoreless game, Bradley fouled off a full-count sinker from Ryan Madson. The ball appeared headed for the stands beyond third base but left fielder Adam Eaton raced in and made a sliding catch.

“I was hoping it would go foul,’’ Bradley said.

Devers, watching over his right shoulder, took off for the plate before hesitating a bit. He was safe when Eaton’s throw sailed past catcher Pedro Severino.

That Eaton double-pumped his throw helped Devers.

“I looked at where he was. I didn’t think he had that good of an arm so I decided to go,’’ Devers said via translator Daveson Perez.

Bradley was not expecting Devers to run and had started back to the dugout. He then changed direction quickly so he could motion Devers which way to slide.

“Still had a job to do,’’ Bradley said.

Sox manager Alex Cora said he was not surprised that Eaton caught the ball because players are conditioned to make the play.

“That’s a tough one,’’ Bradley said. “My instinct would be to catch it.’’

Bradley had an RBI double to right field in the ninth inning. He is 11 of 28 in his last nine games with four extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

