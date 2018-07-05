FROM

This guy has 757 Red Sox bats, and each one tells a story

‘I like history, I love the Red Sox, I love collecting ... and this combined all those things,’ says Jeff Boujoukos

Jeff Boujoukos has collected 757 Red Sox bats over 25 years. –STAN GROSSFELD/GLOBE STAFF
By
July 5, 2018

WAYNE, Pa. — Jeff Boujoukos beams with joy.

He grabs a David Ortiz game-used bat and poses amid the 757 Red Sox bats he owns and has assembled in a quilt-like pattern on his driveway in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some are still gooey from pine tar; others have been broken by a fastball fired a half-century ago. His collection includes a bat from nearly every Red Sox position player since 1960.

Almost all of the bats are game-used. No two bats are identical and there’s a story with every one. So, who is this guy?

Boujoukos’s collection includes bats of all sizes and colors. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
The design on the bottom of this Travis Shaw bat is an Ohio State Buckeye leaf, not a marijuana leaf. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s sunflower-seed encrusted model.. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Boujoukos’s first bat was a Mike Brumley model that had the player’s name misspelled. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Boujoukos’s collection of memorabilia also includes some catcher’s gear. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
This corked bat belonged to Jose Offerman. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
This is Johnny Gomes’s Boston Strong bat with the names of the four people who died in connection with the Boston Marathon bombings. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Red Sox curator Sarah Coffin (right) borrowed some of the bats for a display in the Royal Rooters Club. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
TOPICS: Red Sox
