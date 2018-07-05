This guy has 757 Red Sox bats, and each one tells a story
‘I like history, I love the Red Sox, I love collecting ... and this combined all those things,’ says Jeff Boujoukos
WAYNE, Pa. — Jeff Boujoukos beams with joy.
He grabs a David Ortiz game-used bat and poses amid the 757 Red Sox bats he owns and has assembled in a quilt-like pattern on his driveway in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some are still gooey from pine tar; others have been broken by a fastball fired a half-century ago. His collection includes a bat from nearly every Red Sox position player since 1960.
Almost all of the bats are game-used. No two bats are identical and there’s a story with every one. So, who is this guy?
