David Ortiz reflects on Boston Marathon bombings, meaning of freedom

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz remains mindful of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and is grateful for the freedoms he enjoys as an American citizen, the retired ballplayer said Tuesday.

Speaking to the website officialize.com, Ortiz reflected on the April 2013 bombings, which killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

“I never forget the bombing and how much it felt like my freedom could be in jeopardy,’’ Ortiz told the site. “When you get scared to leave [your] house, that’s not freedom man.’’

The native of Santo Domingo added that “being born outside of here gives me a clear view of how much freedom we have here. We are blessed so much. The people here protect us and keep us safe . . . even when some idiots wanna try some dumb stuff.’’

Ortiz also recalled the moment when he became a US citizen in 2008.

“Being an American citizen is a great honor,’’ Ortiz told the site. “But I don’t want people to think of me differently, I’m a citizen just like everyone else. I pay my taxes too! . . . Being sworn in with my family right next to me was a day I never forget.’’

Emotions were high in 2013 when Ortiz took the microphone at Fenway Park days after the marathon attack and declared, “This is our [expletive] city. And nobody’s going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.’’

Big Papi on Wednesday provided a link on his Twitter account to the interview with officialize.com.

“Happy 4th,’’ Ortiz tweeted. “I had a chance to sit down and do a Q&A on what Freedom means to me.’’

Ortiz recently signed a multi-year contract with Fox Sports to be a studio analyst for the network’s Major League Baseball coverage.