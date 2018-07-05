Former Red Sox bat boy Thad Ward is living the dream

Boston selected its former bat boy in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Fenway Park
The Red Sox plan to develop fifth-round pick Thad Ward as a starter. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
2:39 PM

Thad Ward’s Red Sox journey began on a field in Fort Myers, Fla.

Long before his name was called in the Major League Baseball Draft, before he had discovered then honed a power sinker that would serve as the key to his dreams, Ward was a Bostonian for a day amid the sun-drenched palms.

Having friends in high places is a blessing, no matter the age. When a childhood pal asked Ward if he’d like to try his hand as a bat boy at the Red Sox’ then-spring training facility at City of Palms Park, the youngster was hooked.

Advertisement

“A friend of mine had the opportunity to [bat boy],’’ recalled Ward. “They only had one son and I was very good friends with him, so they asked me if I wanted to do it. That’s really all that happened to get that job.’’

Though Ward’s nonchalance makes it sound like just another gig, it was anything but. With the passing of time, Ward lost the ability to pin down the exact date his services were called upon, though he believes it was the year the Red Sox broke their title curse in 2004.

Numbers on a calendar may be fleeting, but the Sox he encountered that day are etched into his brain for eternity.

“I was with everybody,’’ Ward said. “It was Ortiz, Manny, Varitek, Lowell, Coco, Youkilis. I got to go into the locker room before the game just to hang out with them a little bit. They were cool; they talked to me.’’

Now that he’s grown, and the Red Sox have a vested interest in the Floridian that extends beyond important acquaintances and the fetching of lumber.

Ward was once a precocious high schooler whose slender frame had yet to catch up to his ability as a pitcher. Slinging the rock for Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Ward secured a commitment from the University of Central Florida on the promise of a zesty fastball/slider combination.

Advertisement

In college, Ward worked tirelessly to corral his promising arsenal with consistency and command. A tip from pitching coach Justin Parker changed Ward’s outlook to make the righthander a tad less conventional.

“He came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you throw your two-seam all the time? Just be a sinkerballer.’ I had never thought of it but [said], ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a try.’ Obviously it worked so that’s basically what I’ve been doing.’’

Ward’s openness to change paid dividends. His two-seam fastball had always possessed the bite of a sinker. Now, he was being told to lean on its tailing action.

As a junior Ward took flight, tossing over 63 innings for Central Florida with a 3.27 ERA while striking out 84 and walking just 26. He started five games, eclipsing his total from the previous two seasons combined, before transitioning to the bullpen for the remainder of the season.

Boston selected its former bat boy in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, using pick No. 160 to grant a childhood wish.

“I’ve always loved the Red Sox,’’ said Ward. “The first game I ever saw in person was a Red Sox spring training game and I’ve loved them ever since. I’ve played in JetBlue [Park], I’ve played in City of Palms Park, [Boston’s] spring training complexes. I’ve trained there all my life.

“I was really looking forward to the draft and I was really hoping it would be the Red Sox. That was the team I really wanted to go to. I love what they’re about.’’

Advertisement

Like a modern Red Sox pitcher, Ward speaks of pitch tunneling and sequencing with authority. His sinker/slider combination retains its potency because Ward releases them from identical arm slots, the former violently diving away from righthanded batters and the latter running in on their hands.

Two plus-pitches is enough to project as an effective major league reliever. But Boston sees a starter in Ward and is developing him as such. Part of that process hinges on the growth of Ward’s changeup, which has gotten better but still lacks consistency.

A big one of my weaknesses in college, especially my sophomore year and still my junior year, was developing a changeup,’’ Ward said. “I’d never really had a true changeup that I had a really good feel for, had a lot of confidence in, and threw with command.

“During the season we started using it more and more at UCF. It was getting better and better. Now, it’s not really a confidence issue with the pitch, it’s being able to throw it where I want, when I want. It’s getting better. It’s not terrible but it’s not where I want it to be.’’

If it gets to where Ward wants it to be, opposing hitters are in for a tough time. Ward struggled in his first minor league start, lasting just 1⅔ innings for short-season Single A Lowell and allowing a run on two hits. But Ward struck out three, his fastball reaching the mid 90s.

Now 21 and almost a decade and a half removed from his bat boy cameo, Ward knows the welcome will be warm upon his return to South Florida.

“Fortunately for me, spring training is right there in Fort Myers,’’ he said. “I’ll be able to have my family there. My friends will be able to come out to games. I’ll be right at home during the offseason and spring training. That’s a really nice perk to have.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
Celtics sign 1st-round pick Robert Williams to contract July 5, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Brazil mascot World Cup
Soccer
Brazil's mascot — a bad boy 'Angry Little Canary' — has become a sensation at the World Cup July 5, 2018 | 1:55 PM
US referee Mark Geiger (R) gives a yellow card to Colombia's forward Carlos Bacca (2nd R) as he walks towards England's defender John Stones (L) sitting on the football pitch during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADSFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Soccer
'I've never seen a game like this before and how they behaved' July 5, 2018 | 1:48 PM
Marcus Smart Jay Larranaga
Celtics
'I don’t know if people realized that about him when he was first coming in' July 5, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
Patriots single-game tickets to go on sale July 23 July 5, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler
Celtics
Jalen Rose explains why Kyrie Irving could end up with Jimmy Butler on the Knicks July 5, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
4 ways of comparing the NBA's East vs. West talent disparity July 5, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics' top 5 players are reportedly 'off limits' in a trade for Kawhi Leonard July 5, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce, right, is congratulated by first base coach Tom Goodwin (82) after hitting a single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball gam Friday, June 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce July 5, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Serena Williams Wimbledon
Tennis
At Wimbledon, married women are still ‘Mrs.’ July 5, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Roger Federer Wimbledon
Tennis
Roger Federer has won 35 service points, 26 sets in a row at Wimbledon July 4, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of Nationals with a 3-0 win July 4, 2018 | 5:47 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here’s what the Patriots are up against without Julian Edelman July 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s game-winning RBI was a bit unconventional July 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Joey Chestnut
Sports News
Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs July 4, 2018 | 4:34 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with J.D. Martinez #28 and Steve Pearce #25 after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bogaerts, Martinez, Nunez homer as Red Sox beat Nats 11-4 July 3, 2018 | 9:14 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
NFL confirms Julian Edelman's four-game suspension has been upheld July 3, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here's the latest on Julian Edelman's suspension July 3, 2018 | 7:32 PM
Mitch Moreland
Red Sox
What Mitch Moreland had to say about his back spasms July 3, 2018 | 6:57 PM
Al Horford Pedro Martinez
Celtics
'I never dreamed I would be in this Boston sports circle' July 3, 2018 | 6:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Celtics
Do the Celtics really have a clear path to the NBA Finals? July 3, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Terrell Owens
NFL
Terrell Owens says he will give his Hall of Fame induction speech at Chattanooga July 3, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Diana Taurasi
NBA
Parity ruling the day as only three losses separate the top eight teams in the WNBA July 3, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Boston, MA - 7/3/18 - Robert Williams III (cq) meets with the media. Celtics Summer League Team meets at the new Auerbach Center (cq). Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 04Celtics Reporter: XXX
Celtics
Robert Williams calls missed flight, practice 'a wakeup call' July 3, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Sean Kuraly
Bruins
Bruins sign Sean Kuraly to three-year contract July 3, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Brad Wanamaker
Celtics
What Brad Wanamaker had to say about signing with the Celtics July 3, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
How Rick Porcello's outing against the Nationals compares to the best hitting performances by a Red Sox pitcher July 3, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
Prosecutors drop charges against Gillette Stadium employee in bomb threat case July 3, 2018 | 10:52 AM
World Cup fans
Soccer
US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team July 3, 2018 | 10:38 AM
John Obi Mikel
Soccer
John Obi Mikel learned hours before a World Cup match that his father had been kidnapped back home. Nigeria's captain played on. July 3, 2018 | 10:35 AM