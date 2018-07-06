Let’s compare and contrast Pedro Martinez and Chris Sale

Sale is no Martinez, but he sure has done a lot of Pedro-like things.

Chris Sale Pedro Martinez
Chris Sale and Pedro Martinez. –The AP
By
4:45 PM

I can’t swear to you there will never be another Pedro Martinez. The original himself was pretty close to implausible.

The original was undersized and unimposing, until he stepped up those six inches to the top of a pitcher’s mound. It was there, in his workspace, where everything about him became larger than life. His talent, of course, but also his competitiveness, his charisma, even, when the game was done, his candor.

We overuse brilliant. Not with Pedro. Pedro was brilliant.

There may be another like him. But there was nothing before, and not a single stray clue that anything like him is on its way since.

Advertisement

It’s tempting to suggest that no one should be compared to Pedro, given that if anyone is beyond compare it should be a pitcher who, in seven years with the Red Sox, went 117-37 (80 games over .500!) with a 2.52 ERA and 190 adjusted ERA during the cheating heart of the performance enhancing drug era. Roger Clemens? Pedro has everything over him but longevity, including a better grasp of the English language.

So let’s go with this: From purely a baseball perspective, the closest thing the Red Sox have had to Pedro – in effectiveness if not aesthetics – is the lanky lefty who will get the ball Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Chris Sale’s most recent start was the 50th of his Red Sox career, and it was one of his finest. He he held the host Yankees to one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings Saturday, striking out 13, in an 11-1 Red Sox win. Per Bill James’s GameScore, it was his best start of this season, the fourth-best of his Red Sox career, and tied for ninth-best in his nine-year career.

In that venue against that lineup, it was a fine feat, and not an unfamiliar one. Sale is just 6-4 against the Yankees in his career, which, like the Red Sox’ 10-8 record in his starts this year, misleads regarding how excellent he has been.

Advertisement

In 17 career appearances against the Yankees (14 starts – remember when the White Sox were skeptical the young stick-figure lefty could handle a starter’s workload?) he has a 1.61 ERA, and .894 WHIP, and has struck out 130 in 100.1 innings. To borrow a phrase from the past, no, the Yankees are not Sale’s daddy, unless you are trying to make the point that their recent achievements have been surpassed by the son.

Sale – who is striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings and has already produced 4.8 WAR — appears to be on his way to a seventh-straight top-six finish in the Cy Young balloting, though the Yankees’ Luis Severino is probably the front-runner at this point. A win Friday night would make the 100th of his career.

But Sale still has to prove the big stuff. He led the American League in innings pitched last year (though 214.1 isn’t exactly a Nolan Ryan-level workload) and he wore down in the second half (hitters had an .875 OPS against him five September and October regular-season starts. He’s pitched 116 innings entering Friday’s start, which puts him seventh in the majors and fifth in the American League (just nine behind leader Justin Verlander).

He’s yet to win a playoff game in his career, and his first postseason go-around was a debacle of David Price-in-October proportions. Sale put up an 8.38 ERA with four homers allowed in 9.2 innings against the Astros in the divisional round last year.

I wouldn’t call it an aberration, because he clearly wasn’t sharp, and that’s concerning. But I’d bet on his redemption.

Advertisement

The informative Twitter feed @bostonsportsinf put together a chart Thursday of how Sale’s first 50 starts stack up to other prominent Red Sox pitchers over the last 40 years. He had nine fewer wins than Pedro over that stretch, and Pedro had the lower ERA in a hitter-happy time when pretty much no one other than him had a low ERA. But Sale’s WHIP, K/9, and K/BB rates were better. He’s not Pedro. But he’s done a lot of Pedro-like things, and only legends and aspiring legends can say that.

The main difference, and one I hope is bridged, is in their public personalities. Pedro was an open book. Sale often just shows us the dust jacket. He’s accountable and quick to credit teammates, and his humility seems authentic. But he’s also low-key when there are clues that his private personality is not low-key at all, and in a wholly likable way. He’s not a superstar mystery in the Kevin Garnett sense, but you do get the sense the public would love his private persona.

When the Red Sox acquired him from the White Sox in December 2016, we knew he was a cut-up in one sense – wielding scissors and his own rage, he famously turned ill-fitting White Sox throwback jerseys into throwback shreds of useless fabric one time.

But who knew he was a cut-up when it came to having a good time? If you saw the picture of Sale and his Red Sox teammates boarding their team plane in Washington Wednesday in full Fourth of July regalia, you must have done a double-take before the inevitable burst of laughter.

There was Sale, the supposedly straight-laced ace, wearing a bow tie, cutoff jorts, and a bucket hat. What he was not wearing was a shirt. I’m not sure we needed to see the front of Sale. But it was amusing to see that side from him. Perhaps he’ll reveal more of it off the field once he and the Red Sox achieve what they want to on it.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Brad Wanamaker Celtics
Celtics
What you need to know about the Celtics summer league July 6, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
How this Harvard grad circumvented screen time on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' July 6, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams into 4th round, Venus Williams out at Wimbledon July 6, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods
Golf
A $10 million death match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly in the works July 6, 2018 | 12:51 PM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Celtics
3 Cavs reporters gave an inside look into Kyrie and LeBron's rocky relationship in Cleveland July 6, 2018 | 12:36 PM
France's Antoine Griezmann
Sports
France reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Uruguay 2-0 July 6, 2018 | 12:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Patriots
Tom Brady got compared to a 'baby giraffe' by a fellow NFL quarterback July 6, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Jay Larranaga
Celtics
Celtics' Jay Larranaga will be one of Gregg Popovich’s assistant coaches for Team USA July 6, 2018 | 11:34 AM
World Cup
Soccer
The World Cup is getting hot. If you haven’t been watching, this will catch you up. July 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Why Isaiah Thomas faces a ‘far different reality’ as a free agent compared to when he was a Celtic July 6, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Rio Pedro Gomez
Red Sox
Son of ESPN baseball reporter out to make a name for himself with the Red Sox July 6, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series July 6, 2018 | 7:14 AM
Boston Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Which players should make the MLB All-Star teams? July 6, 2018 | 3:40 AM
Garbine Muguruza Wimbledon
Tennis
Defending champion Garbine Muguruza ousted in second round of Wimbledon July 5, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
This guy has 757 Red Sox bats, and each one tells a story July 5, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Red Sox
'I never forget the bombing and how much it felt like my freedom could be in jeopardy' July 5, 2018 | 4:52 PM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Former Red Sox bat boy Thad Ward is living the dream July 5, 2018 | 2:39 PM
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
Celtics sign 1st-round pick Robert Williams to contract July 5, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Brazil mascot World Cup
Soccer
Brazil's mascot — a bad boy 'Angry Little Canary' — has become a sensation at the World Cup July 5, 2018 | 1:55 PM
US referee Mark Geiger (R) gives a yellow card to Colombia's forward Carlos Bacca (2nd R) as he walks towards England's defender John Stones (L) sitting on the football pitch during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADSFRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Soccer
'I've never seen a game like this before and how they behaved' July 5, 2018 | 1:48 PM
Marcus Smart Jay Larranaga
Celtics
'I don’t know if people realized that about him when he was first coming in' July 5, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
Patriots single-game tickets to go on sale July 23 July 5, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler
Celtics
Jalen Rose explains why Kyrie Irving could end up with Jimmy Butler on the Knicks July 5, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
4 ways of comparing the NBA's East vs. West talent disparity July 5, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics' top 5 players are reportedly 'off limits' in a trade for Kawhi Leonard July 5, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce, right, is congratulated by first base coach Tom Goodwin (82) after hitting a single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball gam Friday, June 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce July 5, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Serena Williams Wimbledon
Tennis
At Wimbledon, married women are still ‘Mrs.’ July 5, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Roger Federer Wimbledon
Tennis
Roger Federer has won 35 service points, 26 sets in a row at Wimbledon July 4, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of Nationals with a 3-0 win July 4, 2018 | 5:47 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Here’s what the Patriots are up against without Julian Edelman July 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM