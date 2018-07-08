FROM

Five Red Sox players earn spot on All-Star team

Andrew Benintendi will be one of the Final Vote candidates for the last spot on the roster.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League.
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League. –Omar Rawlings / Getty Images
By
July 8, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora gathered his players together before Sunday’s game against Kansas City to announce who among them had been selected to the American League All-Star team.

There was applause for Mookie Betts, Craig Kimbrel, J.D. Martinez, and Chris Sale, all obvious choices.

Cora waited until the end to say that first baseman Mitch Moreland would join them.

Closer Craig Kimbrel has been dominant as the last man out of the Red Sox bullpen. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Chris Sale will have plenty of family members on hand in washington for the All-Star Game. —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff
Mookie Betts (left), named to his third straight All-Star team, is thrilled teammate Mitch Moreland will be joining him. —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
J.D. Martinez (right) was named an AL All-Star his first season in Boston, while Andrew Benintendi still has a chance to join him. —Orlin Wagner/AP
Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Diane Hoffman won the 100-meter dash at the USATF East Region and New England Masters Saturday at Holy Cross.
Local
Diane Hoffman sets US record in 100-meter dash in 90+ age group July 8, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Mookie Betts slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce during the third inning against the Royals on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox sweep Royals, have now won 13 of 16 games July 8, 2018 | 6:05 PM
Soccer
England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA July 8, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Christian Vasquez Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox put Christian Vazquez, Brian Johnson on disabled list July 8, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox score season high in runs, rout Royals 15-4 July 8, 2018 | 12:42 AM
NBA
Devin Booker signs 5-year, $158 million deal with Suns July 8, 2018 | 12:35 AM
New England Revolution's Juan Agudelo, center, and Seattle Sounders's Victor Rodriguez (8) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Soccer
Revolution, Sounders end in scoreless draw July 7, 2018 | 11:45 PM
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest on Robert Williams's knee injury July 7, 2018 | 11:09 PM
Tennis
Novak Djokovic slams Wimbledon crowd after being booed July 7, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Miami
NBA
Pistons sign second-round pick Bruce Brown Jr. July 7, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Tennis
Umbrellas are up for a different reason at Wimbledon July 7, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale strikes out 12 as Red Sox beat Royals July 7, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
Robert Williams suffers knee injury in first summer league game July 6, 2018 | 9:54 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest on Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics July 6, 2018 | 9:00 PM
Chris Sale Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Let’s compare and contrast Pedro Martinez and Chris Sale July 6, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
What you need to know about the Celtics summer league July 6, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
How this Harvard grad circumvented screen time on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' July 6, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams into 4th round, Venus Williams out at Wimbledon July 6, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods
Golf
A $10 million death match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly in the works July 6, 2018 | 12:51 PM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Celtics
3 Cavs reporters dish on Kyrie and LeBron's rocky relationship in Cleveland July 6, 2018 | 12:36 PM
France's Antoine Griezmann
Sports
France reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Uruguay 2-0 July 6, 2018 | 12:01 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Patriots
Tom Brady got compared to a 'baby giraffe' by a fellow NFL quarterback July 6, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Jay Larranaga
Celtics
Celtics' Jay Larranaga will be one of Gregg Popovich’s assistant coaches for Team USA July 6, 2018 | 11:34 AM
World Cup
Soccer
The World Cup is getting hot. If you haven’t been watching, this will catch you up. July 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Why Isaiah Thomas faces a ‘far different reality’ as a free agent compared to when he was a Celtic July 6, 2018 | 10:49 AM
Rio Pedro Gomez
Red Sox
Son of ESPN baseball reporter out to make a name for himself with the Red Sox July 6, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series July 6, 2018 | 7:14 AM
Boston Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Which players should make the MLB All-Star teams? July 6, 2018 | 3:40 AM
Garbine Muguruza Wimbledon
Tennis
Defending champion Garbine Muguruza ousted in second round of Wimbledon July 5, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
This guy has 757 Red Sox bats, and each one tells a story July 5, 2018 | 5:00 PM