Five Red Sox players earn spot on All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora gathered his players together before Sunday’s game against Kansas City to announce who among them had been selected to the American League All-Star team.

There was applause for Mookie Betts, Craig Kimbrel, J.D. Martinez, and Chris Sale, all obvious choices.

Cora waited until the end to say that first baseman Mitch Moreland would join them.

Closer Craig Kimbrel has been dominant as the last man out of the Red Sox bullpen. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Chris Sale will have plenty of family members on hand in washington for the All-Star Game. —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff

Mookie Betts (left), named to his third straight All-Star team, is thrilled teammate Mitch Moreland will be joining him. —Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

J.D. Martinez (right) was named an AL All-Star his first season in Boston, while Andrew Benintendi still has a chance to join him. —Orlin Wagner/AP