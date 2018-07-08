Red Sox put Christian Vazquez, Brian Johnson on disabled list

The Red Sox made a series of roster moves prior to Sunday’s game vs. the Royals:

■ Catcher Christian Vazquez, who broke the pinky finger on his right hand Saturday, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

■ Lefthander Brian Johnson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hip inflammation. The move was retroactive to July 5.

■ Righthander William Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

■ Righthander Ryan Brasier was called up from Triple A Pawtucket. The Red Sox transferred righthanded pitcher Austin Maddox to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Brasier on the 40-man roster.

Vazquez was injured sliding headfirst into second base in Saturday’s victory over the Royals.

Advertisement

He said Sunday he wore a sliding mitt for the first time when he was hurt, and thinks that caused it. He had jammed his thumb a few days ago, and the trainers mandated that he wear it when running the bases.