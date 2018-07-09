Christian Vazquez to have surgery on fractured pinky
"When people get hurt, it’s always a big blow for the team. But we have to move on."
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez will have surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right pinky. The operation will insert a pin in his finger, said Sox manager Alex Cora.
The timetable for Vazquez’s return will be six to eight weeks, much longer than the Sox originally anticipated when they placed Vazquez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Catching duties will be split between Blake Swihart and Sandy Leon, who was behind the plate Monday for the Sox’ 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers.
Cora said he has confidence in the duo’s ability to shoulder the load with Vazquez out.
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.