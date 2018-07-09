FROM

Christian Vazquez to have surgery on fractured pinky

"When people get hurt, it’s always a big blow for the team. But we have to move on."

Christian Vazquez
Christian Vazquez will miss time due to a broken hand. –Patrick Semansky / AP Photo
By
July 9, 2018

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez will have surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured right pinky. The operation will insert a pin in his finger, said Sox manager Alex ­Cora.

The timetable for Vazquez’s return will be six to eight weeks, much longer than the Sox originally anticipated when they placed Vazquez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Catching duties will be split between Blake Swihart and Sandy Leon, who was behind the plate Monday for the Sox’ 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Cora said he has confidence in the duo’s ability to shoulder the load with Vazquez out.

