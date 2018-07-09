Pearce, Martinez homer in Red Sox 5-0 win over Rangers

Steve Pearce is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after his two-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor.
Steve Pearce is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after his two-run home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
July 9, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run, Steve Pearce added a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings on Monday night to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 5-0 victory over the Texas Rangers and their seventh straight win.

The Red Sox won for the 14th time in 17 games to end the day with their biggest lead over the Yankees in the AL East since April. Boston led New York, which lost the opener of a doubleheader in Baltimore, by three games pending the outcome of the nightcap.

Pearce, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last month, lined a 3-2 pitch into the Monster Seats with two outs in the first inning to make it 2-0. It stayed that way until Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi singled to lead off the eighth and Martinez put one into the Monster Seats to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

Advertisement

That was plenty for five Red Sox pitchers, who combined on a five-hitter.

Rodriguez (11-3) held Texas hitless until Adrian Beltre singled with one out in the fourth. He allowed just three singles and three walks, striking out five. No one made it past second base for the Rangers until Robinson Chirinos tripled to lead off the seventh. He was stranded there when Brandon Workman struck out Joey Gallo and then retired Delino Deshields and Elvis Andrus on groundouts.

Mike Minor (6-5) allowed two runs on six hits, striking out four in 5 1/3 innings for his first loss since May. The Rangers have lost five of their last seven.

MOOKIE MAGIC

Mookie Betts made a running catch on Andrus’ line drive to left-center in the fifth. Betts, who played center field for just the fifth game all season, was elected to the All-Star Game for the third straight year. He also had a ground-rule double to center in the fifth and a single to lead off the eighth.

ALL-STARS

In their first game since the All-Star selections were announced, the Red Sox played all three regulars who were selected to the AL roster for next week’s game in Washington: Betts, Martinez and Mitch Moreland. Closer Craig Kimbrel sat back down after Martinez’s homer; Chris Sale is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Benintendi is among those eligible for the final spot to be determined by a fan vote. The Red Sox campaigned for him by writing #VoteBenny in chalk in the dirt behind home plate. He had a double, a single and struck out twice.

MOVING UP I

Beltre, the active major league leader in hits, moved past Dave Winfield and into 20th place on the career list with his fourth-inning single. He now has 3,111, four behind Alex Rodriguez at No. 19.

MOVING UP II

The Rangers activated RHP Corey Gearrin a day after he was acquired from San Francisco along with OF Austin Jackson and RHP Jason Bahr. Austin Bibens-Dirx was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to open a spot on the roster.

Gearrin got five outs, striking out one batter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox C Christian Vazquez will need surgery on his right pinky and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. He was placed on the disabled list Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Yoviani Gallardo (3-0, 8.17) makes the start in the second game of the series.

Red Sox: The Boston starter for Tuesday night’s game against Texas was not announced.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mookie Betts Gatorade shower
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: A look at the individual players as the team continues to roll July 9, 2018 | 8:34 PM
John Isner Wimbledon
Tennis
John Isner finally reaches 1st Wimbledon quarterfinal on 10th try July 9, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams knows Wimbledon's top-10 seeds stat needs asterisk July 9, 2018 | 3:53 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Who has been the MVP of the Red Sox so far? July 9, 2018 | 3:02 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Without David Price, what would Red Sox fans complain about? July 9, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
How does Andrew Benintendi stack up in the All-Star final vote? July 9, 2018 | 1:42 PM
Croatia Domagoj Vida
Soccer
Croatia bars former player from World Cup over Ukraine video July 9, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady fires a long pass. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Patriots
Tom Brady evaded a fearsome home training partner July 9, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Roger Federer, Serena Williams advance to quarterfinals of Wimbledon July 9, 2018 | 11:47 AM
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Kawhi Leonard is reportedly only interested in playing for one Eastern Conference team July 9, 2018 | 10:37 AM
LPGA Tour Golf Sei Young Kim
Golf
Sei Young Kim shatters LPGA scoring record with a 31-under 257 at Thornberry Creek July 9, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
The Brady family's dodgeball rules are ruthless July 9, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Rangers-Red Sox series July 9, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Kaito Yuki
MLB
Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher out of junior high July 9, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Wimbledon set for 'Manic Monday' as 4th round starts July 9, 2018 | 6:09 AM
Jabari Bird is hoping to make a name for himself in the NBA.
Celtics
Jabari Bird seems set on his future — and it doesn't include a passport July 9, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League.
MLB
Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts form dream outfield for the AL All-Stars July 8, 2018 | 11:44 PM
Brandon Browner
Patriots
Former Patriots cornerback violates restraining order, threatens ex-girlfriend July 8, 2018 | 10:41 PM
Brandon Browner
Patriots
Former Patriots CB Brandon Browner reportedly arrested on kidnapping charges July 8, 2018 | 9:21 PM
Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine
NBA
Bulls match 4-year contract offer for Zach LaVine July 8, 2018 | 8:32 PM
From left, Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Capt. Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey pose together at the Boston Garden.
Celtics
Former Celtics standout Frank Ramsey dies at 86 July 8, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League.
Red Sox
Five Red Sox players earn spot on All-Star team July 8, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Diane Hoffman won the 100-meter dash at the USATF East Region and New England Masters Saturday at Holy Cross.
Local
Diane Hoffman sets US record in 100-meter dash in 90+ age group July 8, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Mookie Betts slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce during the third inning against the Royals on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox sweep Royals, have now won 13 of 16 games July 8, 2018 | 6:05 PM
Tyler Honeycutt
NBA
Former coach of NBA player found dead had grown concerned July 8, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier July 8, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Soccer
England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA July 8, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Christian Vasquez Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox put Christian Vazquez, Brian Johnson on disabled list July 8, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Patriots Boston Children's Hospital
Patriots
Visit to Boston Children’s gets Patriots rookies started on connecting with the community July 8, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox score season high in runs, rout Royals 15-4 July 8, 2018 | 12:42 AM