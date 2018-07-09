Who has been the MVP of the Red Sox so far?

J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, and Chris Sale all have a real case.

J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez waits his turn at Red Sox batting practice. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
3:02 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, email, his Friday chat, and any other outlet you prefer. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

The All-Star break is coming up. Assuming nothing drastic happens in that time, who would you say has been the Red Sox’ Most Valuable Player to the so-called halfway point? Has to be J.D. Martinez. – Kevin P.

Advertisement

Well, as good as the majority of the roster has been this season, I’d say you can narrow it down to three players: Martinez, Mookie Betts, and of course, Blake Swihart.

Whoops, I meant Chris Sale. My bad.

Martinez, Betts, and Sale all have a real case. Martinez has had a Manny-type start to his Red Sox career. He’s not goofy or especially charismatic, but like Manny, he’s a dedicated student of hitting, and there is no doubt he’s helped their culture this year. What a pickup.

I have no idea why Betts endured a relative power outage last year, but he has been at least as good this year as he was two years ago when he had a decent argument to be the American League Most Valuable player over Mike Trout. He’s also a sensational right fielder.

Sale is having a season much like his first in Boston and much like something you’d see on Pedro Martinez’s baseball-reference page. In other words, he is everything an ace should be.

In terms of WAR (the Baseball-Reference.com version), the order goes Betts (5.0), Sale (5.0), Martinez (3.8), with Rick Porcello (2.9) and Andrew Benintendi (2.8) rounding out the top five.

Advertisement

Martinez’s value takes a hit because he’s played just 34 games and 293 innings in the field, but I think I’m with you — he’s my choice.

He leads the majors in homers (27), runs batted in (74), and total bases (212), and he actually has a higher OPS+ this year (173) than he did for the Diamondbacks last year (170) when he hit 29 homers in 62 games. His acquisition is the main difference between the Red Sox being good last year and potentially the franchise’s first 100-win team since 1946.

But what do you think? Who has been the Red Sox’ Most Valuable Player so far? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
Without David Price, what would Red Sox fans complain about? July 9, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
How does Andrew Benintendi stack up in the All-Star final vote? July 9, 2018 | 1:42 PM
Croatia Domagoj Vida
Soccer
Croatia bars former player from World Cup over Ukraine video July 9, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Foxborough -07/29/2017- The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the practice field of Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady fires a long pass. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Patriots
Tom Brady showed his mobility evading a fearsome home training partner July 9, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Roger Federer, Serena Williams advance to quarterfinals of Wimbledon July 9, 2018 | 11:47 AM
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Kawhi Leonard is reportedly only interested in playing for one Eastern Conference team July 9, 2018 | 10:37 AM
LPGA Tour Golf Sei Young Kim
Golf
Sei Young Kim shatters LPGA scoring record with a 31-under 257 at Thornberry Creek July 9, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
The Brady family's dodgeball rules are ruthless July 9, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Rangers-Red Sox series July 9, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Kaito Yuki
MLB
Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher out of junior high July 9, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Wimbledon set for 'Manic Monday' as 4th round starts July 9, 2018 | 6:09 AM
Jabari Bird is hoping to make a name for himself in the NBA.
Celtics
Jabari Bird seems set on his future — and it doesn't include a passport July 9, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League.
MLB
Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts form dream outfield for the AL All-Stars July 8, 2018 | 11:44 PM
Brandon Browner
Patriots
Former Patriots cornerback violates restraining order, threatens ex-girlfriend July 8, 2018 | 10:41 PM
Brandon Browner
Patriots
Former Patriots CB Brandon Browner reportedly arrested on kidnapping charges July 8, 2018 | 9:21 PM
Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine
NBA
Bulls match 4-year contract offer for Zach LaVine July 8, 2018 | 8:32 PM
From left, Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Capt. Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey pose together at the Boston Garden.
Celtics
Former Celtics standout Frank Ramsey dies at 86 July 8, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez will start for the American League.
Red Sox
Five Red Sox players earn spot on All-Star team July 8, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Diane Hoffman won the 100-meter dash at the USATF East Region and New England Masters Saturday at Holy Cross.
Local
Diane Hoffman sets US record in 100-meter dash in 90+ age group July 8, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Mookie Betts slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce during the third inning against the Royals on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox sweep Royals, have now won 13 of 16 games July 8, 2018 | 6:05 PM
Tyler Honeycutt
NBA
Former coach of NBA player found dead had grown concerned July 8, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson breaks rules again, this time at Greenbrier July 8, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Soccer
England fans celebrate World Cup win over Sweden at IKEA July 8, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Christian Vasquez Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox put Christian Vazquez, Brian Johnson on disabled list July 8, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Patriots Boston Children's Hospital
Patriots
Visit to Boston Children’s gets Patriots rookies started on connecting with the community July 8, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox score season high in runs, rout Royals 15-4 July 8, 2018 | 12:42 AM
NBA
Devin Booker signs 5-year, $158 million deal with Suns July 8, 2018 | 12:35 AM
New England Revolution's Juan Agudelo, center, and Seattle Sounders's Victor Rodriguez (8) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Soccer
Revolution, Sounders end in scoreless draw July 7, 2018 | 11:45 PM
Robert Williams Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest on Robert Williams's knee injury July 7, 2018 | 11:09 PM
Tennis
Novak Djokovic slams Wimbledon crowd after being booed July 7, 2018 | 4:40 PM