Morning sports update: David Price says he hasn’t thought about opting out of his contract after this season

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 28th home run and Steve Pearce added a two-run shot as the Red Sox beat the Rangers 5-0 on Monday night. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out five in 5 2/3 innings for Boston in their seventh straight win.

David Price says he hasn’t thought about opting out of his contract after this season

The seven-year, $217 million contract David Price signed with the Red Sox in 2015 included a clause that allows him to opt out after the 2018 season. When the left-hander inked that bottom line, the opt-out clause appeared to provide him an opportunity to hit free agency in search of an even more dizzying deal. However, it’s beginning to look more like a escape route.

Advertisement

Price has been in record-setting form for Boston lately. In his last outing, he became the first Sox pitcher to hit three batters in one inning. At Yankee Stadium in his previous start, Price surrendered a career-high five home runs in 3 1/3 innings. He joked before that appearance that he might not be able to take the mound because of Fortnite.

However, neither the recent run of form nor his at-times tense relationship with the media has Price eyeing the opt-out clause.

“I want to win, I want to win here and I want to win now,” Price told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. “We all know the amount of ability we have in this clubhouse… I’m focused on winning right now. I haven’t thought about opting out.”

Asked David Price about possibility of opting out after this year. He said, “I want to win, I want to win here and I want to win now. We all know the amount of ability we have in this clubhouse … I’m focused on winning right now. I haven’t thought about opting out.” @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 9, 2018

Price will have four years and $127 million left on his contract after this season. He has five All-Stars and a Cy Young Award to his name, but at age 33 — with a 4.44 ERA — Price likely wouldn’t command an investment like that on the open market next winter.

That said, Price has made $153 million over the course of his professional career. Perhaps he’d take a pay cut going forward in exchange for a fresh start in a different MLB city.

Advertisement

What Brad Stevens had to say about Robert Williams: Celtics draft pick Robert Williams missed his second consecutive summer league game Monday. The rookie was again sidelined by an injured left knee. It’s been an interesting start to his Celtics career, but Brad Stevens remains confident in Williams moving forward.

“Obviously, it’s been well-documented the first practice wasn’t so hot,” Stevens said. “But everything since then has been great.” (Boston.com)

Red Sox power rankings: A look at the individual players as the team continues to roll: The Red Sox continue to soundly and routinely beat up on the teams they’re supposed to. In this week’s power rankings, Blake Swihart climbs six spots and J.D. Martinez leaps over Mookie Betts. (Boston.com)

PGA Tour schedule change will have major impact on Boston event: The tour announced Tuesday that The Northern Trust tournament will alternate between the New York/New Jersey area and Boston beginning in 2019. The Dell Technologies Championship, formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship, will end after the 2018 tournament. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: