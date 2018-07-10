FROM

Dustin Pedroia to return to Arizona to rehab knee

“What I’ve been saying all along, and it didn’t happen the first time, but we want him to stay healthy and play."

Dustin Pedroia
Dustin Pedroia sits in the dugout before Game 2 of the ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. –Bob Levey/Getty Images
July 10, 2018

Dustin Pedroia has returned to his Arizona home and will execute his adjusted rehab plan with the personal trainer he worked with in the offseason. Manager Alex Cora said he thought Pedroia would play for the team sometime this season, but emphasized that was just a personal feeling.

Cora said the decision to get Pedroia away from the team was made so he wouldn’t feel the distractions and the tug to get out on the field sooner than he is able. The rehab program Pedroia went through did not yield the desired results. Cora said because the restoration cartilage surgery Pedroia underwent is relatively new for baseball players, the rehab program is constantly being tweaked.

“We love him to be around here. For now it’s better he go over there and disconnect a little bit from all this and just concentrate on himself,’’ said Cora. “There are going to be some adjustments on the rehab dealing with hammy and core and glutes. I think that’s the best thing we can do right now.’’

