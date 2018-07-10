Red Sox say Marco Hernandez, Christian Vazquez each had surgery

Hernandez had surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

Marco Hernandez
Marco Hernandez hits the ball against the Astros during a spring training game on March 6, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. –Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
AP,
3:41 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say infielder Marco Hernandez and catcher Christian Vazquez each had surgery.

Vazquez had surgery on his right pinky finger and will miss 6 to 8 weeks.

The Red Sox have won seven in a row as they head toward the All-Star break with the best record in baseball. They headed into Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers with a 2½-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

TOPICS: Red Sox
