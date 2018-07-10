Red Sox recall pitcher Jalen Beeks, option William Cuevas

The Red Sox on Tuesday recalled lefthanded pitcher Jalen Beeks from Triple A Pawtucket and optioned righthander William Cuevas to the PawSox.

Beeks received the promotion on his 25th birthday and will serve as a long reliever with Hector Velazquez transitioning to the rotation getting the start Tuesday night against Texas at Fenway Park.

Beeks made his major league debut June 7 against Detroit, taking the loss after giving up six runs in four innings. He is 5-5 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 starts for Pawtucket this season, being named to the International League All-Star team. Beeks ranks second in the IL with 110 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP. He was selected by Boston in the 12th round of the 2014 draft and was named the 2017 Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Cuevas has appeared in just one game over two stints with Boston this season, allowing a run on two hits in two innings on July 3 at Washington.