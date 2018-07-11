Andrew Benintendi second in AL All-Star Final Vote

Seattle shortstop Jean Segura won the American League Final Vote and was added to the All-Star Game roster. Andrew Benintendi finished second.

Major League Baseball said Segura received 13.6 million votes. No totals were given for Benintendi. But he did finish ahead of Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), Eddie Rosario (Twins) and Andrelton Simmons (Angels).

Benintendi remains eligible for the team, as an injury replacement.