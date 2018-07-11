Dustin Pedroia recognizes what is increasingly obvious: He’s unlikely to play again this season

Dustin Pedroia acknowledged Wednesday what has become increasingly apparent for several weeks: He is unlikely to play again this season. But the Red Sox second baseman was adamant that his career will continue following the extensive surgery on his left knee last fall.

“Yeah, and I’ll be better than ever,’’ Pedroia said. “Absolutely. Absolutely.’’

Pedroia, his surgeon, and the Red Sox medical staff agree that his knee must fully heal before he returns to the field. They fear a repeat of what happened in May, when Pedroia lasted only three games after coming off the disabled list. That leaves roughly 12 weeks for Pedroia to be medically cleared, then go through the steps needed to play in the majors.