Red Sox interested in Baltimore reliever Zach Britton

A longtime observer of Dave Dombrowski reminded this reporter, “Never underestimate his ability to pull off something big if he feels he’s a got a team that can win it all.’’

Dombrowski must feel that way. So when the Baltimore Sun reports that he’s “checked in’’ on Manny Machado, we should take that seriously. According to a major league source, Boston’s more pressing interest is in Zach Britton, who would add depth to the back of the bullpen and give the Red Sox the power lefthander they’re missing. Britton hasn’t lit the baseball world on fire since returning from his Achilles’ injury, but the more he pitches the more comfortable he seems to get.

Advertisement

On the surface it doesn’t appear the Red Sox have enough to get Machado. But Dombrowski could certainly get creative. Rafael Devers seems to be off the table. With Machado, you have an issue of where to play him. He’s a shortstop now and he loves that position. Any team would have to convince him to play third, where he’s an out-of-this-world defender because of his huge wingspan. This would be a problem for the Red Sox with Xander Bogaerts having a great season and the team not willing to give up on Devers.