Where J.D. Martinez’s season stacks up against the best in Red Sox history

The ’01 Manny imitation he has been doing might not even be his most impressive feat of similarity so far.

Boston Red Sox J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez celebrates his home run with Brock Holt in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals. –Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By
3:06 PM

This year’s July 31 trading deadline won’t just mark the final day this season Dave Dombrowski can add a piece to this Red Sox juggernaut without said piece having to first clear waivers.

It also marks an anniversary of note. It will be 10 years since the Red Sox traded Manny Ramirez to the Dodgers.

Hard to believe it’s been that long. Manny, Pedro Martinez, and David Ortiz formed an impossibly charismatic, sometimes complicated, always compelling trio of true superstars. I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like the three of them in unison again, and certainly not playing for anything like the Curse-thwarting stakes they did then.

Advertisement

Manny hasn’t been with the Red Sox for a decade. Pedro left more than 13 years ago. Perhaps it was Ortiz’s staying power — he retired after a monster 2016 season — that makes their heyday feel more recent than it was. The band broke up a long time ago, but when we see them in our mind’s eye, they’re still playing together.

The anniversary of the three-team Ramirez trade — which brought dependable Jason Bay in return and probably was such a relief to Terry Francona that it’s a surprise his hair didn’t grow back — is something that popped to mind only after I saw a fascinating tweet Thursday morning.

The invaluable Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) feed, which I cite here from time to time, came up with this doozy to compare the start of Ramirez’s time with the Red Sox to current slugger J.D. Martinez’s exceptional start this year:

That is uncanny, mind-bending, and a practical carbon copy of Manny’s breathtaking start in 2001. All that’s missing for Martinez is a game-winning hit off Mariano Rivera.

I’m not ready to say Martinez is Manny without all of the sometimes amusing, often aggravating quirks and antics. But that’s exactly what he has been so far.

Advertisement

And that ’01 Manny imitation he has been doing might not even be his most impressive feat of similarity so far.

Do you remember Jim Rice’s 1978 season? If you’re old enough to remember, that kind of magic is not something you’d forget.

And if you missed out? Well, you’re seeing a heck of a replica being built in real time right now.

At 25 years old in 1978, Rice delivered one of the most memorable single-season performances by a hitter in recent Red Sox lore. Playing all 163 games — if you need to ask why the Red Sox played an extra game in ’78, I must ask you how you found your way to the sports section — Rice led the American League in home runs (46, the most in the AL since Harmon Killebrew hit 49 in 1969), triples (15), hits (213), RBIs (139), slugging (.600), OPS (.970), plate appearances (746), and pitchers terrorized (also 746, I believe).

He was named the American League MVP, beating Yankees lefthander Ron Guidry, who had delivered a truly transcendent season (25-3, 1.74 ERA, 248 strikeouts) in a vote that wasn’t as close as expected. Guidry was worth more WAR than Rice that season (9.6-7.6), as was Brewers lefty Mike Caldwell (8.2), who went 22-9 with a 2.36 ERA. But Guidry won the Cy Young Award and the World Series, so greedy Yankees fans can zip it. Let Red Sox fans have this.

As excellent as Rice’s season was, it doesn’t stack up to the best in Red Sox history in one measure. Based on adjusted OPS, a number that puts a percentage on how much better or worse a player’s performance was than the league average in a given year, Rice’s ’78 season (157 adjusted OPS) is tied with Wade Boggs’s 1986 season and Dwight Evans’s ’87 as the 47th best in Red Sox history.

Advertisement

Ted Williams had 13 seasons with a higher adjusted OPS than Rice in ’78, including six of the top seven seasons in Red Sox history. (His best was 1941, when he hit .406/.553/.735 with 37 homers and had a 235 OPS-plus, meaning he was 135 percent better than the league-average hitter. I will always envy those who got to see him.)

This is not meant to disparage Rice’s ’78 season. Rice’s awesomeness was a reason I got hooked on baseball that year, and I’ll always appreciate that season even with the brutal ending.

And as reader Christopher Bouley recently pointed out, Rice did achieve something that remains unmatched by any of the extraordinary hitters in Red Sox history.

Rice accumulated 406 total bases that season. No Red Sox player has ever surpassed 400 (walks are not counted, only hits). There have been only 29 seasons of 400-plus total bases in baseball history.

Rice’s was the first since Hank Aaron hit 400 on the nose in 1959, and the first in the American League since Joe DiMaggio compiled 418 in 1937.

There have been seven such seasons since Rice’s: three by Colorado Rockies (Larry Walker in 1997, Todd Helton in 2000-01), two by Sammy Sosa (1998, ’01), and two others in that jacked-and-pumped ’01 season (Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez). I’m not putting an asterisk on those numbers, but I do think the curious era in which they occurred only enhances Rice’s achievement a couple of decades earlier.

Not to meander too far beyond the point, this is where J.D. Martinez comes in.

Through 94 games in 1978, the Red Sox had won 62 and lost 32. Rice played all of those games, slashing .323/.377/.611 with 24 homers, 80 RBIs, 13 triples, and 226 total bases.

The 2018 Red Sox had played 94 games through Wednesday. They had won 65 and lost 29. Martinez had played 88 of those games, slashing .330/.393/.649 with 28 homers, 79 RBIs, just 1 triple, and 220 total bases.

Martinez has tracked on Rice’s pace for most of this season. He’s a little behind now, with a pace of 379 total bases, based on manager Alex Cora — the anti-Zimmer and a main reason this team will not buckle from exhaustion like their ’78 ancestors did — resting him at the same rate he did in the first half.

A total of 379 total bases would be the fourth most in Red Sox history, trailing only ’78 Rice, 1938 Jimmie Foxx (398), and ’77 Rice (382).

Ortiz never came close to 400 total bases, his high being 363 in 2005. Neither did Manny, who never had a season above 350.

But J.D. Martinez just might get there to that rare place, a slugger’s 400 club of a different kind. He may not be a character like Manny, a charismatic figure like Ortiz, or an intimidator like Rice. But he’s in their company, and that’s as amazing as it is exclusive.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson: 'It's not been my best month' July 12, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox place Rafael Devers on 10-day disabled list July 12, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Marcus Smart is a restricted free agent.
Celtics
What we know about Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams nears 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam overall July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell continues to give people the middle finger July 12, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Toucher and Rich
Media
The Sports Hub remains top-rated radio station in Boston July 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics
Inside the cult of 'combat muscles' and 'Weird Celtics Twitter' July 12, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Danny Ainge announcing free agent Gordon Hayward joining team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge doesn't really care about the East: 'We're trying to win championships' July 12, 2018 | 10:21 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Blue Jays-Red Sox series July 12, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Al Horford Amelia Vega Boston
Celtics
"It’s a GIRL!!!!!!!!" July 12, 2018 | 7:30 AM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price and the Red Sox seek their 10th win in a row July 12, 2018 | 4:56 AM
Nationals Bryce Harper Baseball
MLB
Here's who's competing in the 2018 Home Run Derby July 12, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Matt Parziale
Golf
Top seed eliminated in the round of 16 at the Mass. Amateur July 11, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia recognizes what's become increasingly obvious about his knee injury July 11, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Boston. ()
Red Sox
Sale helps Red Sox win 9th straight, 4-2 over Texas July 11, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Boston MA 5/28/18 Boston Red Sox Andrew Benintendi is greeted in the dugout after hitting a 3 run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during fourth inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi second in AL All-Star Final Vote July 11, 2018 | 8:41 PM
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Basketball player Kyrie Irving attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV)
Celebs
3 Boston athletes were named to Sports Illustrated's most fashionable list July 11, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Zach Britton
Red Sox
Red Sox interested in Baltimore reliever Zach Britton July 11, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Danny AInge
Celtics
Danny Ainge says Celtics' top priority is Marcus Smart July 11, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Isaiah Thomas
Sports Q
Should the Celtics try to sign Isaiah Thomas? July 11, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Brandon Browner
Patriots
A timeline of what we know about former Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner's attempted murder case July 11, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Paul Mariner as a Revolution assistant.
Soccer
Revs commentator Paul Mariner describes what it's like to play for England in the World Cup July 11, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Rene Rancourt
Bruins
Are you the next Rene Rancourt? The Bruins are holding auditions July 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Roger Federer Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Roger Federer wastes match point, loses to Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon July 11, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Jill Ellis US Soccer
Soccer
US women's soccer coach Jill Ellis says her players have an equal right to VAR July 11, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Guerschon Yabusele Boston Celtics
Celtics
Next up for the Celtics at summer league: The Knicks July 11, 2018 | 12:03 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's a reminder of just how good Gordon Hayward is at basketball July 11, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
How the Celtics plan to utilize Robert Williams, explained by Austin Ainge July 11, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Rick Porcello
MLB
Rick Porcello can't stand it when hitters and pitchers 'take forever' July 11, 2018 | 10:37 AM
Manny Machado points upward as he scores on his solo home run off Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello.
Red Sox
Red Sox rumor roundup: Who Boston could pursue ahead of the MLB trade deadline July 11, 2018 | 10:01 AM