Red Sox place Rafael Devers on 10-day disabled list
Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket.
The Red Sox on Thursday placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder. The move was retroactive to Wednesday.
Devers is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs and has started all but eight games at third base. He leads the majors with 19 errors. The 21-year-old injured his shoulder on July 4 in Washington when he slid awkwardly into the plate on a sacrifice fly. He is 2 for 14 since with no extra-base hits.
