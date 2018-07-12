Red Sox place Rafael Devers on 10-day disabled list

The Red Sox on Thursday placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder. The move was retroactive to Wednesday.

Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Triple A Pawtucket.

Devers is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs and has started all but eight games at third base. He leads the majors with 19 errors. The 21-year-old injured his shoulder on July 4 in Washington when he slid awkwardly into the plate on a sacrifice fly. He is 2 for 14 since with no extra-base hits.

Rafael Devers injured his shoulder on a head-first slide last week against the Washington Nationals. —Nick Wass/AP Photo