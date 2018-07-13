The anatomy of Mookie Betts’s amazing 13-pitch at-bat

A breakdown of the battle between Betts and Happ.

Mookie Betts Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits a grand slam in the fourth inning. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff



Tensions were palpable in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday evening at Fenway Park. With the bases loaded, two outs, and Toronto leading, 2-1, the Red Sox needed some offensive punch. Unfortunately for opposing starter J.A. Happ, Boston’s most lethal all-around masher, Mookie Betts, was striding toward the plate.

Betts had struggled in the past vs. Happ, going just 5 for 31 with a lone home run entering his third at-bat Thursday. His fortunes against the feisty southpaw were about to shift dramatically.

When the dust settled, Boston had a dramatic 6-4 victory. The win was highlighted by a majestic swing Betts won’t soon forget.

Here’s a breakdown of the battle between Betts and Happ that led to No. 50’s unforgettable stroke:

Pitch one: As Betts digs his way into the batters box, Happ’s pitch count sits at 85. NESN play-by-play commentator Dave O’Brien notes, “This has been one long inning for the Toronto starter.’’ Little does he know, Happ’s reality is about to become far more laborious. Happ manages to block out the noise – at least temporarily – and get ahead on Boston’s All-Star right fielder, painting the inside corner with a 94 mile per hour fastball.

Result: Called strike, 0-1 count

Pitch two: Again, Happ attacks the inside corner. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Betts has fared better on pitches away than jam-shots on the inner half over the course of his career, according to heat maps from Brooks Baseball and FanGraphs. This time Happ is a tad too aggressive, his second straight 94 m.p.h. fastball trailing up and off the black.

Result: Ball, 1-1

Pitch three: Pitchers can only attack a perceived weakness for so long before Betts begins to counterattack. Anticipating such a response after two inside heaters, Happ ventures to the outer half, pumping yet another 94 m.p.h. offering toward the plate. Here, Betts extends his arms and takes a mighty hack, but generates nothing more than a cool breeze.

Result: Swinging strike, 1-2

Pitch four: Toronto catcher Russell Martin sets up high, hoping some upper-half gas will send Betts back to the Red Sox dugout. Happ is a lefty and his fastball occasionally exhibits slight cutting action. That’s what happens here. Betts realizes Happ has unintentionally gotten in on his hands and tries to fight the pitch off, helplessly blooping it into foul territory down the right field line. Blue Jay first baseman Justin Smoak gives chase and briefly corrals the ball into the webbing of his glove. Smoak is no Willie Mays, however, and the attempted basket catch fails, the ball squeaking out of Smoak’s glove, then flying over his shoulder and past his extended left hand onto the Fenway Park dirt.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch five: Happ senses an end to the endless inning and dials up his swiftest offering of the at-bat, a 96 m.p.h. steamer dotting the outside corner, right at the knees. Betts spoils it.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch six: Another fastball – 94 m.p.h. this time – elevated higher than the last. Betts spoils it again.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch seven: How many consecutive platters of cheese – that’s a fastball if you don’t speak the language of NESN’s Dennis Eckersley – can a pitcher offer before one gets bitten? Happ didn’t want to find out, so he turns to his changeup after six straight heaters. 88 m.p.h. of sinking and tailing action isn’t enough of a discrepancy to fool Betts into thinking it’s a two-seamer. He connects on a dribbler down the third base line.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch eight: Another change, similar to the previous offering only a tick faster and inches off the outside corner. It’s too close for Betts, in pure protect mode at this point, to take. He evens things out, this time sending a dribbler down the first-base line.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch nine: Two straight off-speed pitches frees Happ to try and sneak another fast one by Betts. This one comes blazing in at 95 m.p.h. at the letters, but right down Broadway. The longer an at-bat like this lasts, the more the pendulum shifts in favor of the hitter as a pitcher runs out of tricks. Betts is beginning to even the battle and here he just misses, fouling Happ’s fastball back and out of play.

Result: Foul, 1-2

Pitch ten: After six straight foul balls, Betts lays off a slider in the dirt, the first breaking ball Happ has thrown in the at-bat. It’s meant to induce a lunge and isn’t particularly close to securing its intended result. Per Baseball Info Solutions, Betts has chased just over 18 percent of pitches out of the strike zone in 2018, the lowest mark of his career.

Result: Ball, 2-2

Pitch eleven: This might be Happ’s best pitch of the at-bat. Instead of going back to his high gas, Happ slings a 96 m.p.h. fastball over the lower half. It surprises Betts, who checks his swing and manages to make a sliver of contact. The ball ricochets off Martin’s glove and again comes to rest safely on the dusty surface surrounding home plate.

Result: Foul, 2-2

Pitch twelve: At this juncture, Happ is clearly toiling, his pitch count nearing 100 with Betts scoffing at his put-away offerings. Boston’s star continues to display patience here, laying off a 90 m.p.h. two-seamer as it bounces in front of the plate. Martin admirably blocks the stray pitch with his chest protector and scurries from his crouch to retrieve the ball before Boston’s baserunners are able to advance.

Result: Ball, 3-2

Pitch thirteen: Fastball. 95 miles per hour. Lower half, and in. You’ve seen it by now.

Result: Grand Slam

Exclaims Eckersley as the Fenway faithful erupt in a frenzy, “I’m telling you, it’s time to party!’’

The at-bat by the numbers

The pitches

Four-seam fastballs: 9 (8 strikes) (Avg. speed: 94.75 m.p.h.)

Changeups: 2 (2 Strikes) (Avg. Speed: 87.45 m.p.h.)

Two-seam fastballs: 1 (0 Strikes) (Avg. Speed: 90.2 m.p.h.)

Sliders: 1 (0 Strikes) (Avg. Speed: 87.3 m.p.h.)

The hit

Distance: 407 feet

Exit velocity: 108.3 m.p.h

Launch angle: 27.8 degrees

