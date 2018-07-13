Red Sox place Andrew Benintendi on bereavement leave

The team did not say how much time Benintendi will miss.

Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi was placed on the bereavement list prior to the Red Sox' game against Toronto. –Winslow Townson / AP Photo
By
12:42 PM

The Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list prior to Friday night’s game against Toronto. The team made the announcement in a press release, and did not say how much time Benintendi will miss.

The Sox have three games left before the All-Star break.

Sam Travis, a first baseman/outfielder, was recalled from Pawtucket to replace Benintendi on the 25-man roster.

Benintendi,hitting .297 with 57 RBIs, is 14 for his last 25. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday night’s 6-4 Red Sox’ victory, snapping his six-game hitting streak.

Travis also has been hot lately, batting .346 over his last eight games, and has started 17 games in left field for the PawSox this season.

