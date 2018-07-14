Blue Jays snap Red Sox win streak at 10 games

"I didn't know they had a 10-game winning streak, sorry."

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak celebrates his solo home run with Kendrys Morales (8) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Justin Smoak celebrates his solo home run with Kendrys Morales during the third inning. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
12:12 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The streak had to end some time.

Rick Porcello just didn’t want it to be his fault.

Justin Smoak homered and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run double as the Toronto Blue Jays chased the Boston right-hander in a five-run third inning on Friday night, beating the Red Sox 13-7 to snap their 10-game winning streak.

Pillar had four of Toronto’s 14 hits and Smoak had three, including another homer in the eighth. They drove in four runs apiece.

“This one’s completely on me,” Porcello said. “We’re playing great baseball right now. Just had a 10-game winning streak. Not going to let one game ruin that.”

Advertisement

Dwight Smith Jr. also homered for Toronto, which won for the second time in six games. Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched two innings of shutout ball in relief of Ryan Borucki, who lasted just three-plus innings.

“That was a Fenway special,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Borucki got indoctrinated a little bit tonight to Fenway Park. But, you know, he hung in there.”

Mookie Betts had three hits, including two triples, to raise his major league-leading batting average to .357. J.D. Martinez had two hits for the Red Sox, who won 15 of their previous 17 games and will head into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball and the AL East lead.

“I’ll take 10 in a row and a loss after that,” Martinez said. “I’m good if we do that the rest of the year.”

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits — and two of Toronto’s four errors. Yangervis Solarte also had a pair of hits.

The Red Sox led 1-0 after one and posted five runs in the second to make it 6-3, getting a two-run triple off the Green Monster from Betts to take the lead. But Porcello (11-4) couldn’t hold it, allowing Smoak’s leadoff homer, Pillar’s two-run double and then a two-run shot by Smith.

Advertisement

“We knew it was going to happen. They’re going to have one of these,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We turn the page.”

Toronto added three in the eighth on RBI singles by Smoak and Pillar and a run-scoring double by Kendrys Morales. Smoak made it 13-7 in the eighth with his 16th homer of the season.

What winning streak?

Smoak said he hadn’t realized how hot the Red Sox had been.

“I didn’t know they had a 10-game winning streak, sorry,” he told reporters. “They’re a really good ballclub. So you know it’s going to be a tough game every time you go out there against those guys.”

Mookie party

Betts, who tripled in each of the first two innings, also walked once and singled. Right-hander Seunghwan Oh came on to face him with two outs in the seventh and Toronto leading 8-7; Betts lined out to third, where Solarte did a celebratory dance with Gurriel, the shortstop, before leaving the field.

Bore-yucky

It was 8-6 midway through the second, with both starters already giving up a five-run inning. Porcello was pulled after allowing the first five batters in the third to reach base; In all, he gave up eight runs and seven hits.

Borucki pitched to three batters in the fourth and was charged with seven runs — four earned — and eight hits. Petricka shut Boston down after coming in with runners on first and third and nobody out in the fourth.

“Huge when he came in there and got out of that,” Gibbons said. “Really that held it in check. That could’ve been the other way quick.”

Trainer’s room

Advertisement

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee) played his first game since June 6, with Double-A New Hampshire. He went 1 for 3 with a walk as the DH for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays against the GCL Phillies.

Red Sox: OF Andrew Benintendi went on the bereavement list because of a death in the family. He is expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break. Sam Travis was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket and started at designated hitter. … LHP Drew Pomeranz threw 78 pitches on a rehab appearance in Triple-A. He allowed three runs and four in 3 2/3 innings.

Up next

Blue Jays: RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-3) goes for his first win since May when the series resumes on Saturday afternoon.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-3) tries to keep the Red Sox from losing two in a row.

___

AP freelance reporter Mark Didtler contributed to this story from Tampa, Florida.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
What Rick Porcello had to say after his 8-run, 2-inning showing against the Blue Jays July 14, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Nadal-Djokovic match suspended at Wimbledon after 3rd set July 13, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Chase Utley
MLB
Chase Utley to retire at the end of the season July 13, 2018 | 4:19 PM
DeMarco Murray
NFL
Running back DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL July 13, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox have work to do to catch 15-game streak by 1946 team July 13, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox place Andrew Benintendi on bereavement leave July 13, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Mookie Betts, Christian Vazquez
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox win 100 games? July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Dave O'Brien's call, and other reactions to Mookie Betts's stunning grand slam July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives to make a save during the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.
Soccer
Croatian scandal, eclipsing Pele, and politics as usual: What to know about the World Cup final July 13, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
The anatomy of Mookie Betts’s amazing 13-pitch at-bat July 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Chris Hogan Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
6 position battles to watch during Patriots training camp July 13, 2018 | 9:49 AM
LeBron James Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown wanted LeBron James to stay in the East so the Celtics could go through him July 13, 2018 | 9:46 AM
NBA Summer League Officials
Celtics
At the NBA's summer league, the referees are also chasing a dream July 13, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams chasing Wimbledon title in fourth tournament since giving birth July 13, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, rolling Red Sox try for 11th straight win Friday July 13, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Jeremy Lin
NBA
Nets reportedly trade Jeremy Lin to the Hawks July 13, 2018 | 1:59 AM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas agrees to one-year deal with Denver Nuggets July 13, 2018 | 1:41 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, center right, celebrates his grand slam that drove in Eduardo Nunez (36), Jackie Bradley Jr., center left, and Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Betts' slam leads Red Sox past Blue Jays for 10th-straight win July 12, 2018 | 10:57 PM
https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-red-sox/2018/07/12/pitching-matchups-blue-jays-red-sox-series
Celtics
'It’s unfortunate he got off to this start with a storied franchise like the Celtics' July 12, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Charles Oakley
NBA
Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino July 12, 2018 | 5:18 PM
Boston Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Where J.D. Martinez’s season stacks up against the best in Red Sox history July 12, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson: 'It's not been my best month' July 12, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox place Rafael Devers on 10-day disabled list July 12, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Marcus Smart is a restricted free agent.
Celtics
What we know about Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams nears 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam overall July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell continues to give people the middle finger July 12, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Toucher and Rich
Media
The Sports Hub remains top-rated radio station in Boston July 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Semi Ojeleye
Celtics
Inside the cult of 'combat muscles' and 'Weird Celtics Twitter' July 12, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Danny Ainge announcing free agent Gordon Hayward joining team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge doesn't really care about the East: 'We're trying to win championships' July 12, 2018 | 10:21 AM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Blue Jays-Red Sox series July 12, 2018 | 8:47 AM