Eduardo Rodriguez exits game with right ankle sprain

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez left Saturday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game with a right ankle sprain, after a minor sixth-inning collision with Toronto’s second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. resulted in a tumble.

With one out and no runners on base, Gurriel connected on the first pitch of the at-bat for a weak grounder up the middle. Rodriguez hustled to cover first, while first baseman Blake Swihart ran off the bag to field the ball. Swihart’s throw back to the base, however, was behind Rodriguez, causing the pitcher to reach in the opposite direction he was running.

After Rodriguez missed the catch, he turned back around and was met with Gurriel sliding head-first into first base. Rodriguez tried to hop over Gurriel, but his lower right leg got caught under the Jays second baseman’s body. On Rodriguez’s way down, his left foot also kicked the back of Gurriel’s head, knocking off his helmet.

Eduardo Rodriguez attempts to avoid tripping over Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the sixth inning. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The two players remained shaken-up on the ground after the play. Managers and medical staffers from both teams walked onto the diamond to assess the situation.

Before the game resumed, Rodriguez returned to the mound with a trainer and threw a few soft pitches. He was then escorted to the dugout.

Right-hander Heath Hembree entered the game to relieve Rodriguez.

The Red Sox later announced Rodriguez suffered a right ankle sprain and will be evaluated further. X-rays were negative. Rodriguez pitched five and one-third shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out five.