J.D. Martinez and his BP iPad no longer a laughing matter

J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
2:27 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Teammates have long stopped laughing at J.D. Martinez and his iPad.

Boston’s All-Star slugger is serious about every swing he takes, even in batting practice, and he has the tape to prove it. Get to the park early enough for Red Sox BP, and you’ll see a pair of iPads attached to tripods, one on each side of the batting cage. When the 30-year-old Martinez steps up, video coordinator Billy Broadbent will point a third iPad at the batter’s box — Martinez’s personal device, which he’s used to record his practice cuts since 2015.

Advertisement

After batting practice, Martinez retreats to the clubhouse to review the footage, making sure every piece of his carefully crafted swing is in the right place.

“It makes me who I am,” Martinez told The Associated Press. “I always tell everybody that I’m not a natural hitter. I’m a trained hitter.”

His meticulous preparation amazes even the hardest-working major leaguers, and it’s paid off. He signed a $110 million, five-year deal with the Red Sox in the offseason, a long way from his early career struggles with Houston, and he was named an All-Star for the third time this season while leading the majors with 28 homers and 79 RBIs.

After posting a meager .650 OPS in 86 games in 2013, Martinez went to the drawing board on his swing. He jokes that he took roughly 10 million flawed swings before overhauling his approach prior to a breakout 2014, and he’s nervous those old habits might creep back in if he’s not diligent.

“I had to teach myself the proper swing and the mechanics that I have to do,” he said. “I have to stay on top of it because my body will find a way to let 10 million swings I’ve taken when I was a kid slowly come back in. So, I have to grind away to get out of the bad habits.”

Advertisement

Thus the daily video reviews, though it wasn’t always so easy to have his cuts captured.

Martinez was released by Houston during spring training in 2014 and landed with Detroit. He experimented with the iPad that season but was razzed and discouraged about it by Tigers veterans. He didn’t make the iPad a staple of his routine until he stuck with the major league club the next season.

“In ’14 I was too scared to do it with Detroit because I was too young, and it was an older team,” he said. “In ’15 I had more confidence.”

So what does Martinez look for day after day when he’s going over BP footage?

“Similarities,” he said. “It’s like the game; ever play the game matchup and what’s different in this picture? You have two pictures side by side. That’s pretty much what I do.

“Usually when I’m swinging well, feeling well and know that I’m in a good place, I just save them,” he added. “Ones that when I’m feeling crappy, I just delete them. Then I have a reference point for the future.”

Martinez hit .302 with 28 homers and 65 RBIs in 62 games with Arizona last season after a midyear trade from Detroit. His short stay made a major impression with the Diamondbacks.

“I learned a lot from him just in the two months we were together,” said Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt, also known around the league for his thorough preparation. “He’s just so dedicated; as prepared as anyone is out there on his own swing, on the way pitchers are going to pitch, and just really committed.”

Advertisement

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the club still borrows from Martinez’s routine.

“J.D., his work habits were really unbelievable,” he said. “Once he got to the batting cage, it was very specific with one particular detail he was working on. That’s what we’ve inherited this year with all of our hitters.”

Fellow Boston All-Star Mookie Betts has also taken a keen interest in Martinez’s habits. The pair regularly talk hitting around the batting cage, with Betts eager to figure out how Martinez generates so much opposite-field power.

“That’s why he’s one of a kind,” Betts said. “But he can hit it out of any part of the park, too.”

___

Freelancer Jose M. Romero in Arizona contributed to this story.

TOPICS: Red Sox Technology Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Belgium's Thomas Meunier, left, and England's Danny Rose challenge for the ball during the third-place match between England and Belgium at the World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia on Saturday.
Soccer
Belgium beats England 2-0, finishes 3rd at World Cup July 14, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Tennis
Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title July 14, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Colby Cave (26) battles for the puck.
Bruins
Colby Cave signs two-year, two-way deal with Bruins July 14, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
What Rick Porcello had to say after his 8-run, 2-inning showing against the Blue Jays July 14, 2018 | 12:39 AM
Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak celebrates his solo home run with Kendrys Morales (8) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Blue Jays snap Red Sox win streak at 10 games July 14, 2018 | 12:12 AM
Rafael Nadal
Tennis
Nadal-Djokovic match suspended at Wimbledon after 3rd set July 13, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Chase Utley
MLB
Chase Utley to retire at the end of the season July 13, 2018 | 4:19 PM
DeMarco Murray
NFL
Running back DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL July 13, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox have work to do to catch 15-game streak by 1946 team July 13, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Red Sox place Andrew Benintendi on bereavement leave July 13, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Mookie Betts, Christian Vazquez
Sports Q
Will the Red Sox win 100 games? July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Dave O'Brien's call, and other reactions to Mookie Betts's stunning grand slam July 13, 2018 | 12:34 PM
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives to make a save during the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.
Soccer
Croatian scandal, eclipsing Pele, and politics as usual: What to know about the World Cup final July 13, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
The anatomy of Mookie Betts’s amazing 13-pitch at-bat July 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Chris Hogan Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
6 position battles to watch during Patriots training camp July 13, 2018 | 9:49 AM
LeBron James Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown wanted LeBron James to stay in the East so the Celtics could go through him July 13, 2018 | 9:46 AM
NBA Summer League Officials
Celtics
At the NBA's summer league, the referees are also chasing a dream July 13, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams chasing Wimbledon title in fourth tournament since giving birth July 13, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, rolling Red Sox try for 11th straight win Friday July 13, 2018 | 2:37 AM
Jeremy Lin
NBA
Nets reportedly trade Jeremy Lin to the Hawks July 13, 2018 | 1:59 AM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas agrees to one-year deal with Denver Nuggets July 13, 2018 | 1:41 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, center right, celebrates his grand slam that drove in Eduardo Nunez (36), Jackie Bradley Jr., center left, and Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Betts' slam leads Red Sox past Blue Jays for 10th-straight win July 12, 2018 | 10:57 PM
https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-red-sox/2018/07/12/pitching-matchups-blue-jays-red-sox-series
Celtics
'It’s unfortunate he got off to this start with a storied franchise like the Celtics' July 12, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Charles Oakley
NBA
Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino July 12, 2018 | 5:18 PM
Boston Red Sox J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Where J.D. Martinez’s season stacks up against the best in Red Sox history July 12, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson: 'It's not been my best month' July 12, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox place Rafael Devers on 10-day disabled list July 12, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Marcus Smart is a restricted free agent.
Celtics
What we know about Marcus Smart's status with the Celtics July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Serena Williams Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Serena Williams nears 8th Wimbledon title, 24th Slam overall July 12, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell continues to give people the middle finger July 12, 2018 | 11:56 AM