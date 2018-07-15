Red Sox place Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-day disabled list

Rodriguez sprained his right ankle Saturday.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Eduardo Rodriguez looks on from the dugout. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Rachel Bowers
10:51 AM

The Red Sox on Sunday placed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list after Rodriguez sprained his right ankle in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Also on Sunday, the Sox activated left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson (left hip inflammation) from the disabled list to make the start against the Jays in the series finale.

Rodriguez suffered the injury when he collided with Jays second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. while trying to cover first base in the sixth inning of the Sox’ 6-2 win.

X-rays were negative, but manager Alex Cora said after the game that the swelling in Rodriguez’s ankle looked “bad.’’

“He’s walking around, which is encouraging. We have to go through the tests and see what happens,’’ Cora said Saturday.

Before leaving the game, Rodriguez threw 5⅓ scoreless innings, extending his scoreless innings streak to 19 innings. Coming into Saturday, Rodriguez was 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.

TOPICS: Red Sox
