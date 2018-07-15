Red Sox place Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-day disabled list

The Red Sox on Sunday placed left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list after Rodriguez sprained his right ankle in Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Also on Sunday, the Sox activated left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson (left hip inflammation) from the disabled list to make the start against the Jays in the series finale.

Rodriguez suffered the injury when he collided with Jays second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. while trying to cover first base in the sixth inning of the Sox’ 6-2 win.

X-rays were negative, but manager Alex Cora said after the game that the swelling in Rodriguez’s ankle looked “bad.’’

Advertisement

“He’s walking around, which is encouraging. We have to go through the tests and see what happens,’’ Cora said Saturday.

Before leaving the game, Rodriguez threw 5⅓ scoreless innings, extending his scoreless innings streak to 19 innings. Coming into Saturday, Rodriguez was 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.