Here are the lineups for the MLB All-Star Game

Chris Sale has been named the American League starter for the All-Star Game. It marks the third straight season Sale gets that honor. He is the first pitcher to start three All-Star Games in a row since Robin Roberts (1953-55).

Mookie Betts will lead off, while J.D. Martinez will bat cleanup.

“I appreciate it. I’m going to try to have some fun with it, too,’’ said Sale.

He once again plans to take a “grip and rip’’ approach.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Finch made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“Honestly, the proof is in the numbers . . . He is truly a special pitcher in our league. He is truly deserving of this honor,’’ said Hinch.

Sale is 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA. He has 188 strikeouts in 129 innings through 20 starts.

Sale is the first Red Sox ever to be the starting pitcher in multiple All-Star Games. He will be opposed by Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

After Betts, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve will bat second, followed by Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Martinez at DH, Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez at third, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in left, Manny Machado of the Orioles at shortstop, first baseman Jose Abreu of the White Sox, and Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez.

The lineup Sale will be facing is Javier Baez of the Cubs at second base, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks at DH, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers in lefty, Bryce Harper of the Nationals in center, Nick Markakis of the Braves in right, Brandon Crawford of the Snafrancisco Giants at shortstop, and the Cubs’ Wilson Contreras catching.