5 Red Sox takeaways from the first half of the season

The start of the 2018 season produced several statistical achievements.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale pitching during the 2018 All-Star Game.
Chris Sale pitching during the 2018 All-Star Game. –Nick Wass/Getty Images
By
10:52 AM

COMMENTARY

Sitting at the halfway point, the 2018 Red Sox are on pace to eclipse the team’s single season win record set over a century ago. For a first year manager, it’s a dream start to his managerial career.

The opening half of the season has been illuminating for Boston fans. New faces have shined while familiar ones have also experienced glimmering starts.

Examining the All-Star roster found Red Sox players in crucial positions for the American League, indicative of the team’s talent. Alongside the stars, some of the newly added role players have also been contributing consistent performances.

Advertisement

It’s all added up to a 68-30 first half record, and a 4 1/2 game lead on the Yankees.

Despite the league-leading number of wins, the first half also produced its share of concerns. Looking ahead to the season’s second half (and an expected playoff berth), there is plenty of reason for optimism, but also a few areas of worry.

Here are a few traits the 2018 Red Sox showed in the first half of the season, and what that might tell us about the team’s future.

Alex Cora has checked all the boxes.

Naming a rookie manager to lead the Red Sox after John Farrell was fired despite winning back-to-back division titles was a decision met with some initial skepticism.

Halfway through his debut season, Cora has answered his critics so far. The team is on pace to notch over 100 wins for the first time in decades. More than that, Cora has brought a “comfort” back to the clubhouse.

On the field, he’s encouraged his team to be aggressive. Whether it’s Xander Bogaerts hitting more home runs or the team stealing more bases, the philosophy has produced results.

Notably, Cora has also been willing to admit his mistakes, though they’ve been far and few between to this point.

The pitching staff is still incomplete.

Advertisement

At the top of the rotation and back of the bullpen, the Red Sox look like World Series contenders. Everywhere in between is the place that induces a measure of doubt.

Chris Sale (10-4, 2.22. ERA) remains elite, as does closer Craig Kimbrel (1.77 ERA). And while other pitchers in the Boston bullpen (Hector Velasquez and Matt Barnes) have posted quality numbers, the Red Sox are reportedly still trying to add another reliever.

The starting rotation also might need reinforcement. After multiple postseasons where it was painfully obvious that starting pitching was lacking, the inconsistency shown after Sale has been a source of concern.

Eduardo Rodriguez has pitched well, but his recent injury leaves even more uncertainty behind Sale. Both Rick Porcello and David Price have struggled to string together quality starts, especially against tougher opposition.

J.D. Martinez has been worth every penny.

Since signing in February, J.D. Martinez has lived up to the billing. He’s currently in contention for the American League triple crown, hitting .328 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs.

The $110 million over five years looks like a wise investment. His numbers to start his Red Sox career have mirrored Manny Ramirez’s Boston debut.

And his leadership has been reminiscent of David Ortiz. While Martinez has a ways to go to equal either of those team legends, he has nonetheless provided much needed ballast in the middle of the order.

The stars are out, but what else?

A common theme across the Red Sox in 2018 has been the electrifying performance of the team’s star players. The players expected to shoulder the burden have done so to a remarkable degree.

Advertisement

The aforementioned Martinez has been tearing the cover off the baseball, while Mookie Betts (batting .359) actually has a higher OPS (1.139).

Sale and Kimbrel have been nearly un-hittable (each averaging over 13 strikeouts per nine innings).

And a second tier of quality production is found in players like Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. Bogaerts has already topped his 2017 numbers in both home runs and RBI, and his OPS is over 100 points higher. Benintendi has been a threat on the base paths (17 stolen bases) and at the plate (.897 OPS).

Beyond that, the roster looks less settled. Jackie Bradley Jr’s defense remains elite, but his hitting (with a .210 average) has been a worry. Mitch Moreland started the season on fire, but has seen his OPS drop precipitously since May.

An unbalanced offense isn’t necessarily a fatal flaw, but in more difficult games down the stretch, the Red Sox can’t become too reliant on a small group of stars.

They’ve been dominant in the division.

Familiarity has (mostly) bred success for the Red Sox in 2018. Against A.L. East teams, the Red Sox are 32-13. This includes the 4-5 mark against the Yankees, the only below .500 performance against divisional opposition.

Games against the Orioles have been particularly one-sided. So far, Boston is 9-1 against Baltimore, outscoring the Orioles 54-24.

Looking at the rest of the season, plenty of A.L. East games remain. Three series remain to be played against the Orioles, as well as the Yankees. Boston will also play Tampa and Toronto a combined 12 more times.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
The 12 most memorable moments from the Red Sox’ historic first half July 18, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
Red Sox
Jon Lester on Boston: '100 percent, it’s hard to play there' July 18, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Referees
Parenting
How a Facebook page is trying to save youth sports referees from abuse by shaming the worst offenders July 18, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Spurs, Raptors reportedly agree to four-player trade involving Kawhi Leonard July 18, 2018 | 7:49 AM
All Star Game Baseball
MLB
Record 10 homers as AL wins All-Star Game 8-6 in 10 innings July 18, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Manny Machado
MLB
Manny Machado trade rumors grab attention at All-Star Game July 18, 2018 | 1:15 AM
Kevin Durant
NBA
Durant, US women's hockey win at Sports Humanitarian Awards July 18, 2018 | 12:13 AM
Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox and the American League attends the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet with guests at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Photos: Red Sox All-Stars — and family — hit the red carpet July 17, 2018 | 6:22 PM
Albert Belle is congratulated by Omar Vizquel and Kenny Lofton after hitting a grand slam on Aug. 28, 1996.
Red Sox
Comparing 5 historical examples to a rare All-Star feat achieved by the 2018 Red Sox July 17, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Wings Liz Cambage
NBA
Elizabeth Cambage scores WNBA-record 53 points for the Dallas Wings July 17, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Kayla Wallace Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and his wife, Kayla, are expecting another child July 17, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Brandin Cooks Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Rams agree to 5-year extension with Brandin Cooks July 17, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Pedro Martinez
Sports Q
What is the best All-Star Game performance by a Red Sox player? July 17, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics’ latest offer for Kawhi Leonard reportedly ‘hasn’t moved’ the Spurs July 17, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Manny Machado
MLB
How good is the Orioles' Manny Machado? July 17, 2018 | 1:48 PM
NHL
BC’s Greg Brown joins Rangers’ coaching staff July 17, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Ted Williams talks to Cal Ripken Jr. at the 1999 All-Star Game.
Red Sox
5 times Ted Williams's legend loomed over the All-Star Game July 17, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is expected to report to training camp on time July 17, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Manny Machado
MLB
The Orioles are reportedly 'very close' to dealing Manny Machado — but not to the Yankees July 17, 2018 | 9:16 AM
Mookie Betts Mitch Moreland
Red Sox
It’s a simple matter of math. Red Sox will win 100 games — if not more July 17, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: Who's on top at the All-Star break? July 17, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
How Craig Kimbrel stacks up against the best ever Red Sox closers July 17, 2018 | 6:57 AM
Le’Veon Bell
NFL
Le’Veon Bell sounds done with the Steelers July 17, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
'In Mookie, I see quick hands and a really good lower body, hitting-wise' July 17, 2018 | 2:46 AM
Cavaliers Lakers
NBA
Lakers, Trail Blazers to meet for Summer League title again July 17, 2018 | 1:47 AM
FILE- In this April 19, 2011, file photo, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey discusses the direction of the team with the media during a basketball news conference in Houston, after the decision to part ways with head coach Rick Adelman. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
NBA
76ers fail in their pursuit of Houston's Daryl Morey July 17, 2018 | 12:38 AM
Bryce Harper
MLB
Bryce Harper wins thrilling Home Run Derby July 16, 2018 | 11:31 PM
Simone Biles
Olympics
Olympic champ Simone Biles returning to competition on July 28 July 16, 2018 | 8:48 PM
Guerschon Yabusele
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' summer league games July 16, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Manny Machado Orioles
MLB
Manny Machado won't let trade talk ruin his fun as All-Star July 16, 2018 | 6:03 PM