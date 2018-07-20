Brock Holt injured at end of wild play in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - JULY 20: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox is attended to by a trainer after he collided with Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers sliding back to second base during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on July 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Holt had to leave the game after injuring his right leg on the play. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Brock Holt is attended to by a trainer after he collided with Jeimer Candelario of the Detroit Tigers sliding back to second base during the fourth inning. –Duane Burleson/Getty Images
AP,
July 20, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt left Friday night’s game at Detroit in the fourth inning with what appeared to be a right knee injury.

Holt stayed on the ground for a while at the end of a wild play. He appeared to be hurt when the Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario slid safely back into second. Holt was eventually able to get up and walk off the field.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Detroit’s John Hicks hit a shallow fly to left, and Andrew Benintendi made the catch. His throw home was wild, but Niko Goodrum of the Tigers stayed at third. Candelario took off from second toward third, and then had to go back when he realized Goodrum was still there. The throw went back to second, and Candelario slid in safely.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Marcus Smart Brad Stevens
Celtics
What Marcus Smart had to say about his new contract July 20, 2018 | 6:23 PM
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri apologizes to DeMar DeRozan July 20, 2018 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady at Patriots training camp in 2017.
Patriots
Tom Brady implies early arrival at training camp in Instagram comment July 20, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Patriots
James Harrison says Bill Belichick is a better coach than Mike Tomlin July 20, 2018 | 4:04 PM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
The Celtics family keeps on growing July 20, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz explain why they decided to help Yankees ace Luis Severino July 20, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Charles Barkley
Celtics
Charles Barkley on the Celtics: 'How are all of those pieces going to fit together?' July 20, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Scott Zolak
Patriots
Scott Zolak, Bob Socci move to TV for Patriots preseason games July 20, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Patriots Anthem Protest Football
NFL
Here's what we know about the NFL national anthem issue July 20, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly won't fight his 4-game PED suspension July 20, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward gives an update on his recovery and expectations for the upcoming season July 19, 2018 | 10:39 PM
San Francisco 49ers anthem
NFL
NFL halts implementation of new national anthem policy July 19, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Josh Hader
MLB
What the Brewers had to say about their pitcher Josh Hader's racist and homophobic tweets July 19, 2018 | 9:31 PM
NBA
Thunder reportedly agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Hawks, who plan to waive him July 19, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'They want a ring' July 19, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola: 'Back in New England, it's almost like you had a principal and a principal's office' July 19, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees set for compelling duel in the second-half of the season July 19, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program, in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Olympics
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed July 19, 2018 | 3:20 PM
WEEI logo
Media
WEEI switches Glenn Ordway back to the afternoon slot July 19, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Brad Hand
MLB
Indians trade for Padres All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber to bolster bullpen July 19, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
What experts are saying the Kawhi Leonard trade means for the Celtics July 19, 2018 | 11:59 AM
Butler's head coach Brad Stevens stands with player Gordon Hayward during practice for their NCAA men's Final Four basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
Celtics
'It’s crazy to think they both have kind of relied on each other' July 19, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots and Revolution, was falsely reported to be interested in buying Sevilla.
Soccer
How Robert Kraft became the subject of a fake soccer report July 19, 2018 | 11:31 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Celtics agree to four-year, $52 million deal July 19, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich to Julian Edelman: 'If you do it again, you can’t come back from that' July 19, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Sarah Klein, Tiffany Thomas Lopez, Aly Raisman
Olympics
Aly Raisman, sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs July 19, 2018 | 6:48 AM
Gregg Popovich
NBA
What Gregg Popovich had to say about the Kawhi Leonard trade July 19, 2018 | 3:51 AM
MLS Revolution United Soccer
Soccer
Minnesota United tops Revs 2-1 July 18, 2018 | 10:07 PM
Manny Machado
MLB
Orioles trade Manny Machado to Dodgers July 18, 2018 | 9:34 PM
Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%
Marathon
Nike says its $250 running shoes will make you run much faster. What if that’s actually true? July 18, 2018 | 7:38 PM