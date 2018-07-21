Red Sox activate Rafael Devers from the disabled list
The Red Sox on Saturday activated third baseman Rafael Devers from the disabled list.
Devers had been out since July 10 with left shoulder inflammation. He spent the All-Star break in the Dominican Republic and got treatment while he was there at the team’s academy in El Toro.
“I’m feeling better,’’ said Devers, who worked out on the field before Friday’s game in Detroit. “I want to play.’’
