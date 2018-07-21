Red Sox lose for just the second time in 15 games

Brian Johnson gave up two unearned runs and five hits in five innings for Boston

Xander Bogaerts drops his bat after striking out during the fifth inning against the Tigers on Saturday.
Xander Bogaerts drops his bat after striking out during the fifth inning against the Tigers on Saturday. –Carlos Osorio / AP Photo
By
NOAH TRISTER
AP,
July 21, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, and Mike Fiers pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday night.

The major league-leading Red Sox lost for just the second time in 15 games, and their AL East lead over the New York Yankees slipped to 4½ games.

Fiers (7-6) worked his first scoreless outing since his Tigers debut April 8, when he beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 for Detroit’s only other shutout this season. This time, he allowed seven hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Advertisement

Brian Johnson (1-3) gave up two unearned runs and five hits in five innings for Boston. He struck out five.

Detroit took the lead in the second after Victor Martinez reached on an error by third baseman Rafael Devers, playing his first game since being reinstated from the disabled list. Devers fielded Martinez’s grounder well behind third and his throw went past first, enabling Martinez to arrive safely.

That miscue proved costly when Iglesias came up with two outs and hit a two-run double, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Fiers threw only two balls through the first two innings, and he allowed three runs or fewer for the ninth time in his last 10 starts. He struck out Xander Bogaerts for the third out of the fifth with runners on first and third.

Boston threatened again in the sixth, but with two on JaCoby Jones was able to run down Jackie Bradley Jr.’s drive at the warning track in left field. In the bottom of the inning, Jeimer Candelario hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0, and Iglesias added a two-run homer.

Fiers exited with runners at the corners in the seventh. Alex Wilson got Bogaerts to ground into a double play, ending the inning.

Advertisement

Boston star Mookie Betts had two hits, raising his big league-leading average to .355. He also made a superb catch in right field in the third, reaching above the wall to catch Leonys Martin’s drive.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Devers (left shoulder inflammation) went 1 for 4. … 2B Brock Holt, who left Friday’s game with a bruised knee, was out of the lineup. Manager Alex Cora said he’d like to give Holt the weekend off. … DH-OF J.D. Martinez had the day off after running into the wall while making a catch Friday. “These guys that make the All-Star Game, they really don’t have an All-Star break,” Cora said. “He’s getting the day off because he ran into the wall, but I think it’s a good day off for him anyway.”

UP NEXT

Boston ace Chris Sale (10-4) starts the series finale Sunday against Blaine Hardy (3-2). Sale is 5-1 with a 0.94 ERA in his last seven starts.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Christopher Bell celebrates his win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday.
Local
Christopher Bell tops New Hampshire field for 2nd straight Xfinity win July 21, 2018 | 7:18 PM
Nike
Fashion
Nike says its $250 running shoes will make you run much faster July 21, 2018 | 6:43 PM
Adbel Nader Celtics
Celtics
Celtics waive forward Abdel Nader, have one open roster spot July 21, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox activate Rafael Devers from the disabled list July 21, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: It’s great Marcus Smart re-signed with Celtics, but there’s just one thing . . . July 21, 2018 | 10:47 AM
Red Sox
Price, Red Sox win again by blanking Tigers 1-0 July 21, 2018 | 12:07 AM
Josh Hader
MLB
Josh Hader apologizes to teammates for racist and homophobic tweets July 20, 2018 | 11:22 PM
DETROIT, MI - JULY 20: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox is attended to by a trainer after he collided with Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers sliding back to second base during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on July 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Holt had to leave the game after injuring his right leg on the play. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Brock Holt injured at end of wild play in Detroit July 20, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Marcus Smart Brad Stevens
Celtics
'Boston loves me; I love Boston.' July 20, 2018 | 6:23 PM
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri apologizes to DeMar DeRozan July 20, 2018 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady at Patriots training camp in 2017.
Patriots
Tom Brady implies early arrival at training camp in Instagram comment July 20, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Patriots
James Harrison says Bill Belichick is a better coach than Mike Tomlin July 20, 2018 | 4:04 PM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
The Celtics family keeps on growing July 20, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz explain why they decided to help Yankees ace Luis Severino July 20, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Charles Barkley
Celtics
Charles Barkley on the Celtics: 'How are all of those pieces going to fit together?' July 20, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Scott Zolak
Patriots
Scott Zolak, Bob Socci move to TV for Patriots preseason games July 20, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Patriots Anthem Protest Football
NFL
Here's what we know about the NFL national anthem issue July 20, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly won't fight his 4-game PED suspension July 20, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward gives an update on his recovery and expectations for the upcoming season July 19, 2018 | 10:39 PM
San Francisco 49ers anthem
NFL
NFL halts implementation of new national anthem policy July 19, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Josh Hader
MLB
What the Brewers had to say about their pitcher Josh Hader's racist and homophobic tweets July 19, 2018 | 9:31 PM
NBA
Thunder reportedly agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Hawks, who plan to waive him July 19, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'They want a ring' July 19, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola: 'Back in New England, it's almost like you had a principal and a principal's office' July 19, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees set for compelling duel in the second-half of the season July 19, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, reacts as his score is posted following his performance in the men's short program, in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Olympics
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed July 19, 2018 | 3:20 PM
WEEI logo
Media
WEEI switches Glenn Ordway back to the afternoon slot July 19, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Brad Hand
MLB
Indians trade for Padres All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber to bolster bullpen July 19, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
What experts are saying the Kawhi Leonard trade means for the Celtics July 19, 2018 | 11:59 AM
Butler's head coach Brad Stevens stands with player Gordon Hayward during practice for their NCAA men's Final Four basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
Celtics
'It’s crazy to think they both have kind of relied on each other' July 19, 2018 | 11:41 AM