Rick Porcello throws 6 shutout innings as Red Sox top Orioles 5-3

"The team is playing amazing. It's pitching, hitting, running bases."

Rick Porcello throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning. –The Associated Press
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
12:21 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are dominating most major league teams this season, so it comes as no surprise that they’ve had their way against the worst of the bunch.

Rick Porcello scattered six hits over six scoreless innings, Mitch Moreland homered and Boston breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 Monday night.

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs for the AL East leaders, who have won 15 of 17 to move 40 games over .500 (71-31) for the first time since 1949.

“The team is playing amazing. It’s pitching, hitting, running bases,” said center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who contributed a sensational catch. “Any time you are playing the game the right way and guys are executing, it makes for some wins. That’s what we’ve been able to do.”

Advertisement

Working through rain delays of 43 and 19 minutes, Porcello (12-4) struck out six and walked one in surpassing his win total of 2017. It was a nice bounce-back performance by the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, who allowed eight runs in two innings against Toronto in his last outing.

“We’ve built a nice foundation for ourselves so far this season,” the right-hander said. “We still have a lot of baseball to play and we’ve got to keep going. It’s not like we’re winning this division by 15 games. The Yankees are right there.”

The Orioles are not. With a 28-73 record, they’re 42½ games behind Boston. The Red Sox are 10-1 against Baltimore this season and have won nine straight at Camden Yards.

Since trading shortstop Manny Machado at the All-Star break, the Orioles have lost four in a row. Machado’s cubicle is now occupied by Jonathan Schoop, who homered and doubled in the loss.

“He told them to give me his locker,” Schoop said. “It’s different, but I’m trying to get through it. It’s hard without him.”

After Schoop hit a two-run homer off Brandon Workman in the eighth, Craig Kimbrel gave up an RBI single to Caleb Joseph in the ninth but earned his 32nd save.

Advertisement

Kevin Gausman (4-8) gave up five runs, three hits and three walks for Baltimore. He came undone during Boston’s four-run fifth, when he issued three straight walks — the last with the bases loaded — and a two-run double to Benintendi.

“I’m sure the rain delays had something to do with it,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s tough on both pitchers, starting and stopping, the time between pitching.”

Moreland made it 1-0 in the second with his 12th home run. Two rain delays later, the Orioles missed a chance to pull even in the third when Jace Peterson was easily thrown out trying to score from first on a two-out double by Schoop.

In the fourth, with a runner on third and one out, Porcello struck out Chris Davis and Trey Mancini.

Great grab

Bradley robbed Mancini of extra bases with a superb running catch , reaching over his head to snag a ball in front of the center-field wall.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right ankle sprain) will be in a walking boot for another week. “He texted me the other day that he feels good, whatever that means,” manager Alex Cora said. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee surgery) is recovering at home in Arizona, and evidently not close to coming off the DL. “When we get back home (Thursday) we’ll probably address where he’s at and go from there,” Cora said.

Orioles: OF Craig Gentry (broken rib) and INF Steve Wilkerson (left oblique strain) have started baseball activities. … RHP Darren O’Day (hamstring surgery) arrived on crutches to begin a long rehab program under trainer Brian Ebel that will extend well into the offseason.

Why worry?

Advertisement

When it comes to the rain, Cora knows it’s pointless to overthink it.

“When they tell us we’re not playing, we go to the hotel. If we play, we play,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time watching the Weather Channel.”

Up next

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-3, 6.81 ERA) comes off the disabled list to make his first start since May 31. He had left biceps tendinitis. In his last rehab start, he pitched six innings of one-hit ball and had “conviction behind the pitches,” according to Cora.

Orioles: Rookie RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-3, 3.09 ERA) makes his fifth career start, still in pursuit of his first major league win.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco with the 49ers.
NFL
10 takeaways from Bleacher Report's wide-ranging interview with Jimmy Garoppolo July 23, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Malcolm Mitchell New England Patriots
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell's future in New England is reportedly up in the air July 23, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Tim Tebow
MLB
Mets prospect Tim Tebow to have season-ending hand surgery July 23, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Steve Addazio
College Sports
Boston College picked fourth in ACC’s preseason football poll July 23, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why was Tom Brady visiting Boston College? July 23, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Patriots receiver Chris Hogan in June, 2018.
Patriots
These are the Patriots receivers competing for limited roster spots July 23, 2018 | 12:51 PM
NFL
Josh Gordon will miss the start of Browns training camp to focus on his recovery July 23, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Brazil Ryan Lochte
Olympics
Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV July 23, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
Patriots
Could this be the last dance for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady? July 23, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Andre Drummond
Celtics
Andre Drummond on his comment about Jaylen Brown: 'I struck some nerves today' July 23, 2018 | 12:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 19: New England Patriots rookies (L to R) Andrew Jelks, David Jones, Max Rich, and Austin Carr visit Katie and Dad at Boston Children's Hospital June 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
Patriots
Patriots offensive lineman Andrew Jelks retires July 23, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Carmelo Anthony
NBA
Carmelo Anthony set to sign with the Houston Rockets July 23, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: 'You can always play the ‘what-if,’ game, but man, I’ve been F’d over so many times' July 23, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Wes Welker
Patriots
Wes Welker and Tom Brady reconnected in style July 23, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Johnny Manziel
NFL
Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal July 22, 2018 | 10:31 PM
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Yankees during the first inning Friday.
MLB
Noah Syndergaard to DL again due to hand-foot-and-mouth disease July 22, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.
Cars
Kevin Harvick uses bump-and-run on Kyle Busch to win at New Hampshire July 22, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Shekinna Stricklen has shown off her 3-point stroke for the Sun.
Sports News
Shekinna Stricklen sinks WNBA-record-tying 8 3s in Sun's win July 22, 2018 | 6:37 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during the third inning against the Tigers on Sunday.
Red Sox
Chris Sale shuts down Tigers in Boston's 9-1 victory July 22, 2018 | 5:51 PM
This May 5, 2016 file photo shows Tony Sparano of the Minnesota Vikings. Sparano has died at the age of 56. The Vikings say he died early Sunday, but they did not give a cause of death. He had been the Vikings' offensive line coach since 2016. Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.
NFL
Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano dies at 56 July 22, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Orioles series July 22, 2018 | 2:58 PM
DAY 3 OF THE KID BOOK ** FILE - In this file photo made July 8, 1941, Ted Williams, center, is greeted at home plate by teammate Joe DiMaggio (5) and coach Marv Shea after hitting a dramatic ninth-inning home run to give the American League a 7-5 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. (AP Photo, File)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The new Ted Williams documentary is mesmerizing July 22, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel signs his rookie deal July 22, 2018 | 10:43 AM
Josh Hader
MLB
Josh Hader receives warm welcome in first appearance since racist and homophobic tweets surfaced July 22, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Brad Friedel's Revolution lost, 2-0, to the Red Bulls on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution fall to Red Bulls, sit at 7-7-7 July 21, 2018 | 9:12 PM
Xander Bogaerts drops his bat after striking out during the fifth inning against the Tigers on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose for just the second time in 15 games July 21, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Christopher Bell celebrates his win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday.
Local
Christopher Bell tops New Hampshire field for 2nd straight Xfinity win July 21, 2018 | 7:18 PM
Nike
Fashion
Nike says its $250 running shoes will make you run much faster July 21, 2018 | 6:43 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen speaks to Terry Rozier #12 before Game Four of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Celtics
Feds: Celtics assistant coach bribed by indicted Florida man July 21, 2018 | 2:43 PM
Adbel Nader Celtics
Celtics
Celtics waive forward Abdel Nader, have one open roster spot July 21, 2018 | 2:00 PM