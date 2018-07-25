Red Sox acquire Nathan Eovaldi from Rays

The Rays received minor league pitcher Jalen Beeks.

Nathan Eovaldi
Nathan Eovaldi throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins. –Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By
Andrew Mahoney
10:59 AM

The Red Sox on Wednsday acquired starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor leaguer Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi, 28, had been scheduled to start against the Yankees Wednesday before the trade was announced. He is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays this season, striking out 53 batters and walking only eight. The righthander carried a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning in three of those outings, most recently on July 8 when he retired his first 18 batters faced against the New York Mets.

Beeks, 25, made the first two major league appearances of his career this season, allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 6.1 innings over one start and one relief outing.

Advertisement

The lefthander is also 5-5 with a 2.89 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a .215 opponent batting average in 16 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

Eovaldi, 28, went 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA (with 27 earned runs in 57.0 innings pitched) and a 0.98 WHIP in 10 starts for the Rays this season, striking out 53 batters and walking only eight.

Eovaldi carried a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning in three of those outings, most recently on July 8 when he retired his first 18 batters faced against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Read the exchange between Bill Belichick and Dan Shaughnessy about Malcolm Butler’s benching July 25, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here’s what Bill Belichick had to say ahead of training camp July 25, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Joe Kelly
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about Joe Kelly's struggles July 25, 2018 | 7:48 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What experts are saying about the 2018 Patriots July 25, 2018 | 5:00 AM
MLB
'It’s just I’ve been around too long to melt away in the minor leagues' July 25, 2018 | 12:56 AM
Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop, right, rounds the bases past Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz, front left, and third baseman Rafael Devers after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
In first MLB start in nearly two months, Drew Pomeranz gives up two homers July 25, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Zach Britton
MLB
Yankees reportedly close to acquiring Zach Britton from Orioles July 24, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Liliahn Majeed NBA
NBA
Inside the group of women helping to run the NBA July 24, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Darrelle Revis
NFL
Darrelle Revis ends 'amazing' career by signing 1-day deal with Jets July 24, 2018 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Maine head football coach Jack Cosgrove watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Hampshire at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Cosgrove said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, he will transition into a senior associate director of athletics position at the school after nearly 23 years of leading the Black Bears. Joe Harasymiak was named interim head coach, and the school said a national search for a head football coach will start immediately. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local
UMaine football player collapses, dies during workout July 24, 2018 | 5:40 PM
AJ Dillon
College Sports
Boston College's AJ Dillon voted ACC preseason player of year July 24, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Rams Gurley Football
NFL
Todd Gurley signs 4-year, $60m extension with Rams July 24, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Drew Steckenrider
Sports Q
Would you prefer the Red Sox get a starter or a reliever? July 24, 2018 | 2:44 PM
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, and former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, center, walk the field during Alabama's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The event is to showcase players for the upcoming NFL football draft. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Patriots
Bill Belichick adds Bret Bielema to his staff as a consultant July 24, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Kevin Love
NBA
Cavaliers sign Kevin Love to 4-year, $120M extension July 24, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski, Troy Niklas, Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen
Patriots
These are the Patriots tight ends competing for limited roster spots July 24, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Dont'a Hightower
Patriots
5 potentially pivotal Patriots who were afterthoughts this offseason July 24, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick texted Jimmy Garoppolo after each of his starts with the San Francisco 49ers July 24, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Jared Sullinger
Celtics
Jared Sullinger admits he really messed up his NBA career July 24, 2018 | 9:56 AM
Eszter Pryor Ohio State
College Sports
‘I didn’t know how to stop him’: Ohio State abuse scandal widens July 24, 2018 | 9:45 AM
Jason Kelce
NFL
Super Bowl champ Jason Kelce to play sax with Philadelphia Orchestra July 24, 2018 | 9:43 AM
France Cycling Tour de France
Sports News
Tour de France riders sprayed with tear gas July 24, 2018 | 9:26 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
'Is fun getting a group of guys together, playing around, losing, and not really achieving something special?' July 24, 2018 | 8:08 AM
Ryan Lochte
Olympics
Ryan Lochte '100 percent' worried about his next opponent: rust July 24, 2018 | 2:07 AM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Gary Sanchez's failure to hustle on final out costs Yankees in 7-6 defeat to the Rays July 24, 2018 | 1:13 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello throws 6 shutout innings as Red Sox top Orioles 5-3 July 24, 2018 | 12:21 AM
Abdel Nader
Celtics
Celtics end up trading Abdel Nader to Thunder in cost-saving move July 23, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco with the 49ers.
NFL
10 takeaways from Bleacher Report's wide-ranging interview with Jimmy Garoppolo July 23, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Malcolm Mitchell New England Patriots
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell's future in New England is reportedly up in the air July 23, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Tim Tebow
MLB
Mets prospect Tim Tebow to have season-ending hand surgery July 23, 2018 | 4:03 PM