Red Sox acquire Nathan Eovaldi from Rays

The Red Sox on Wednsday acquired starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor leaguer Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi, 28, had been scheduled to start against the Yankees Wednesday before the trade was announced. He is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays this season, striking out 53 batters and walking only eight. The righthander carried a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning in three of those outings, most recently on July 8 when he retired his first 18 batters faced against the New York Mets.

Beeks, 25, made the first two major league appearances of his career this season, allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 6.1 innings over one start and one relief outing.

The lefthander is also 5-5 with a 2.89 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a .215 opponent batting average in 16 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

