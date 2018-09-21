How the Red Sox celebrated winning the AL East

The Champagne flowed.

Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Mookie Betts celebrating in the locker room after the Red Sox won the American League East. –Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
September 21, 2018

The Red Sox officially clinched the American League East division title on Thursday, doing so by defeating the rival Yankees in New York. The 11-6 win was followed by celebrations from fans and players.

Closer Craig Kimbrel closed out the win by striking out Giancarlo Stanton, cueing the excitement:

Red Sox fans at Yankee Stadium made their presence felt:

The party moved to the visitors’ locker room:

Mookie Betts, whose eighth inning three-run home run all but clinched the game (and division) for the Red Sox, made it through a champagne-soaked interview:

Here’s a look at images from the field and locker room celebrations:

Xander and Mookie celebrate the 2018 division.
Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Red Sox players surround Craig Kimbrel
Sox players surround relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (center) after they defeated the Yankees. —AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Red Sox players celebrate.
Sox players start popping champagne bottles to celebrate. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.

Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez celebrate. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Mookie Betts gets sprayed with champagne by a teammate. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland get sprayed with champagne. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Brandon Workman (right) celebrates with Ryan Brasier. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Christian Vazquez pours a beer down the back of Mookie Betts. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Jackie Bradley Jr., William Cuevas, and Christian Vazquez celebrate. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Mookie Betts (right) celebrates with first base coach Tom Goodwin. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Red Sox players celebrate 2018 A.L. East win.
Mitch Moreland sprays Jackie Bradley Jr. with champagne. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Red Sox players celebrate winning A.L. East
Players celebrate after the Red Sox clinched their third straight division title. —Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
