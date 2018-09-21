How the Red Sox celebrated winning the AL East

The Red Sox officially clinched the American League East division title on Thursday, doing so by defeating the rival Yankees in New York. The 11-6 win was followed by celebrations from fans and players.

Closer Craig Kimbrel closed out the win by striking out Giancarlo Stanton, cueing the excitement:

Red Sox fans at Yankee Stadium made their presence felt:

The party moved to the visitors’ locker room:

And the AL East goes to…

THE BOSTON RED SOX!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E4ebdYXQoH — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018

Mookie Betts, whose eighth inning three-run home run all but clinched the game (and division) for the Red Sox, made it through a champagne-soaked interview:

AL East Champ looks good on you, @mookiebetts! pic.twitter.com/tou1IrPJmk — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018

Here’s a look at images from the field and locker room celebrations:

Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Sox players surround relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (center) after they defeated the Yankees. —AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Sox players start popping champagne bottles to celebrate. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Eduardo Rodriguez and Christian Vazquez celebrate. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mookie Betts gets sprayed with champagne by a teammate. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland get sprayed with champagne. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brandon Workman (right) celebrates with Ryan Brasier. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Christian Vazquez pours a beer down the back of Mookie Betts. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Jackie Bradley Jr., William Cuevas, and Christian Vazquez celebrate. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Mookie Betts (right) celebrates with first base coach Tom Goodwin. —AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Mitch Moreland sprays Jackie Bradley Jr. with champagne. —Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images