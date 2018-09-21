How the Red Sox celebrated winning the AL East
The Champagne flowed.
The Red Sox officially clinched the American League East division title on Thursday, doing so by defeating the rival Yankees in New York. The 11-6 win was followed by celebrations from fans and players.
Closer Craig Kimbrel closed out the win by striking out Giancarlo Stanton, cueing the excitement:
Kings of New York. #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/vteTpcT8V0
— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2018
Red Sox fans at Yankee Stadium made their presence felt:
The party moved to the visitors’ locker room:
And the AL East goes to…
THE BOSTON RED SOX!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E4ebdYXQoH
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018
🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/UEeFazuqUs
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018
Mookie Betts, whose eighth inning three-run home run all but clinched the game (and division) for the Red Sox, made it through a champagne-soaked interview:
AL East Champ looks good on you, @mookiebetts! pic.twitter.com/tou1IrPJmk
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2018
Here’s a look at images from the field and locker room celebrations: