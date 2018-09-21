Red Sox hang replacement banner, as police investigate the original’s disappearance

The Red Sox put up a replacement division title banner Friday morning outside Fenway Park and have stored the original flag that temporarily went missing earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Tony Lafuente, a former Somerville alderman whose company made both banners, confirmed Friday that he’s filed a report with local police regarding the bizarre disappearance of Banner No. 1. He declined to elaborate on his report, and a Somerville police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Lafuente said his company brought the new banner to the ballpark on Friday.

Zineb Curran, a Red Sox spokeswoman, said the team put up the new banner around 7:30 a.m. Friday, following the Sox 11-6 win over the Yankees the night before to clinch the American League East championship. Curran said in an e-mail that the original banner “is being stored. We don’t have anything to add about the police report.’’ Curran said the team ultimately displayed a replacement banner because they “preferred to use one that was in our possession the entire time.’’