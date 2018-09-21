FROM

Red Sox hang replacement banner, as police investigate the original’s disappearance

The team "preferred to use one that was in our possession the entire time.’’

Red Sox banner
The Red Sox' American League East Champions banner. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
By
September 21, 2018

The Red Sox put up a replacement division title banner Friday morning outside Fenway Park and have stored the original flag that temporarily went missing earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Tony Lafuente, a former Somerville alderman whose company made both banners, confirmed Friday that he’s filed a report with local police regarding the bizarre disappearance of Banner No. 1. He declined to elaborate on his report, and a Somerville police spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Lafuente said his company brought the new banner to the ballpark on Friday.

Zineb Curran, a Red Sox spokeswoman, said the team put up the new banner around 7:30 a.m. Friday, following the Sox 11-6 win over the Yankees the night before to clinch the American League East championship. Curran said in an e-mail that the original banner “is being stored. We don’t have anything to add about the police report.’’ Curran said the team ultimately displayed a replacement banner because they “preferred to use one that was in our possession the entire time.’’

The Red Sox put up a replacement division title banner Friday morning. —David L Ryan/Globe Staf

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

