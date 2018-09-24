Here are the single-season win records for all MLB teams

The Red Sox set a franchise record in 2018 for wins in a season, passing the mark of 105 set in 1912.

How does Boston’s record compare to the other 29 MLB franchises? Here’s the list.

Angels: 100 (set in 2008)

Astros: 102 (1998)

Athletics: 107 (1931* by Phila. A’s)

Blue Jays: 99 (1985)

Braves: 106 (1998)

Brewers: 96 (2011)

Cardinals: 106 (1942*)

Cubs: 116 (1906*)

Diamondbacks: 100 (1999)

Dodgers: 105 (1953* by Brooklyn Dodgers)

Giants: 106 (1904* by NY Giants)

Indians: 111 (1954*)

Mariners: 116 (2001)

Marlins: 92 (1997)

Mets: 108 (1986)

Nationals: 98 (2012)

Orioles: 109 (1969)

Padres: 98 (1998)

Phillies: 102 (2011)

Pirates: 110 (1909*)

Rangers: 96 (2011)

Rays: 97 (2008)

Reds: 108 (1975)

Rockies: 92 (2009)

Royals: 102 (1977)

Tigers: 104 (1984)

Twins: 102 (1965)

Yankees: 114 (1998)

White Sox: 100 (1917*)

*The Major League Baseball season was 140 games until 1920, then 154 games until 1962.