Here are the single-season win records for all MLB teams

How does Boston’s record compare to the other 29 MLB franchises?

Red Sox banner
The Red Sox American League East Champion banner at Fenway Park. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
By
September 24, 2018

The Red Sox set a franchise record in 2018 for wins in a season, passing the mark of 105 set in 1912.

How does Boston’s record compare to the other 29 MLB franchises? Here’s the list.

Angels: 100 (set in 2008)

Astros: 102 (1998)

Athletics: 107 (1931* by Phila. A’s)

Blue Jays: 99 (1985)

Braves: 106 (1998)

Brewers: 96 (2011)

Cardinals: 106 (1942*)

Cubs: 116 (1906*)

Diamondbacks: 100 (1999)

Dodgers: 105 (1953* by Brooklyn Dodgers)

Giants: 106 (1904* by NY Giants)

Indians: 111 (1954*)

Mariners: 116 (2001)

Marlins: 92 (1997)

Mets: 108 (1986)

Nationals: 98 (2012)

Orioles: 109 (1969)

Padres: 98 (1998)

Phillies: 102 (2011)

Pirates: 110 (1909*)

Rangers: 96 (2011)

Rays: 97 (2008)

Reds: 108 (1975)

Rockies: 92 (2009)

Royals: 102 (1977)

Tigers: 104 (1984)

Twins: 102 (1965)

Yankees: 114 (1998)

White Sox: 100 (1917*)

*The Major League Baseball season was 140 games until 1920, then 154 games until 1962.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
When will Josh Gordon see game action? ‘When we feel like he’s ready’ September 25, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Kyrie Irving at 2018 Celtics media day.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving dreams of 'having No. 11 in the rafters hopefully one day' September 25, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora congratulates his team after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 and won their 106th game of the year.
Red Sox
Let’s pause and appreciate what we’ve seen from these magical Red Sox September 25, 2018 | 8:03 AM
FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series in Minneapolis. With Butler's trade demand swirling like a dark cloud around coach Tom Thibodeau, newly minted super-max player Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves arrive for training camp.
NBA
Here's 10 things worth noting as NBA training camps open September 25, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox win franchise-record 106th game; clinch home field throughout postseason September 24, 2018 | 10:42 PM
Red Sox 1912
Red Sox
Here’s how the Globe covered the 1912 Red Sox team September 24, 2018 | 10:24 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (
Patriots
What the Patriots are saying about their early-season struggles September 24, 2018 | 8:15 PM
LeBron James
NBA
'My decision was based solely on my family and the Lakers' September 24, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers strong forward Evan Turner (1) reacts after fouling a celebrating San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) on a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 116-105. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes).
NBA
A former Celtics players broke the news on a Boston sports media move September 24, 2018 | 7:02 PM
Patriots Lions
Patriots
The Patriots' dismal performance drew big ratings September 24, 2018 | 6:45 PM
NBA
What Kawhi Leonard had to say about joining the Toronto Raptors September 24, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury September 24, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods delivers huge rating for NBC — but not bigger than the NFL September 24, 2018 | 12:00 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say during media day September 24, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM