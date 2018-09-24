Here are the single-season win records for all MLB teams
The Red Sox set a franchise record in 2018 for wins in a season, passing the mark of 105 set in 1912.
How does Boston’s record compare to the other 29 MLB franchises? Here’s the list.
Angels: 100 (set in 2008)
Astros: 102 (1998)
Athletics: 107 (1931* by Phila. A’s)
Blue Jays: 99 (1985)
Braves: 106 (1998)
Brewers: 96 (2011)
Cardinals: 106 (1942*)
Cubs: 116 (1906*)
Diamondbacks: 100 (1999)
Dodgers: 105 (1953* by Brooklyn Dodgers)
Giants: 106 (1904* by NY Giants)
Indians: 111 (1954*)
Mariners: 116 (2001)
Marlins: 92 (1997)
Mets: 108 (1986)
Nationals: 98 (2012)
Orioles: 109 (1969)
Padres: 98 (1998)
Phillies: 102 (2011)
Pirates: 110 (1909*)
Rangers: 96 (2011)
Rays: 97 (2008)
Reds: 108 (1975)
Rockies: 92 (2009)
Royals: 102 (1977)
Tigers: 104 (1984)
Twins: 102 (1965)
Yankees: 114 (1998)
White Sox: 100 (1917*)
*The Major League Baseball season was 140 games until 1920, then 154 games until 1962.