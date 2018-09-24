Here’s how the Globe covered the 1912 Red Sox team

The Red Sox set their previous record of 105 wins in 1912.

Red Sox 1912
The 1912 Boston Red Sox. –Photo courtesy of Northeastern University.
By
Andrew Mahoney
September 24, 2018

With Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Orioles, the Red Sox broke the franchise record for most wins in a single season with 106. That record of 105 was set in 1912, the first season played at Fenway Park.

The team was led by Hall of Fame center fielder Tris Speaker, who batted .383 with 10 home runs and 90 RBIs en route to being named league MVP. Hall of Fame pitcher Smoky Joe Wood won 34 games for the Red Sox that season, including 16 in a row. He finished 34-5, pitching 35 complete games.

How the Globe covered it:

On the day of the last game of the regular season, the Globe was already looking ahead to the World Series, as the Red Sox had already clinched the pennant and were set to face the New York Giants. T.H. Murnane wrote a story about the two managers — John McGraw for the Giants and Jake Stahl for the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Murnane’s description of McGraw suggests that he could have been the subject of a Dos Equis commercial: “While cool and cunning as a fox, this Napoleon of the game is sure to get out of a ball team all that there is in it when under fire. When his team is defeated, he has no excuses to offer.

“His smile is only for friends. Compromise is a dull tool that he passes up. Extremely considerate of his players in hard luck, he holds on to men that other managers would pass up.’’

Murnane portrays Stahl as a players’ coach.

“He has gained the deep respect of his players, and also their regard, by his everyday consideration of their feelings.

“Stahl has displayed a personal interest in each player’s welfare, trying to show the importance of keeping in good physical condition, with the thought of winning the highest honors in baseball.’’

The final game of the season was against the Philadelphia Athletics. Manager Connie Mack was rolling out Chief Bender, Jack Coombs and Eddie Plank to each pitch three innings. The three hurlers had combined to go 60-16, with 58 complete games.

But Plank, who went 26-6 that season, did not pitch in the game, and Boardwalk Brown got the call instead. The Sox scored once off Brown in the sixth and added two more off Coombs in the eighth. That was more than enough for Buck O’Brien, who pitched nine scoreless innings to improve to 20-13 and give the Red Sox a 3-0 win.

Advertisement

The next day, Murnane’s story previewing the series was headlined “Giants not so good as in 1911,’’ writing that McGraw must have hustled to keep them in first, and that the team had slowed up a lot. He did not, however, call them tomato cans.

Murnane led his story with a note about Mack working with the Red Sox ahead of the World Series.

“When I left Philadelphia this noon, Connie Mack was with the Boston Red Sox. Mr. Mack and his Athletics have coached the Boston men and given them their best advice after having played the Giants six games last Fall. This may help some, but how much it’s hard to say. He at least shows a loyal American spirit, and this is a good thing for baseball.’’

The Globe also promised the “World’s Series from every angle,’’ touting not only its coverage from Murnane and cartoonist Wallace Goldsmith, but also Detroit Tigers coach Hugh A. Jennings, Speaker and Wood, along with Jeff Tesreau and Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson of the Giants.

The Red Sox went on to win the World Series, capturing their second title in eight games. (Game 2 ended in a tie after the game was called for darkness.) Before the series started, both teams were allowed to take an afternoon off to visit the grave of Henry Chadwick, considered to be the “Father of Baseball,’’ in Brooklyn.

Chadwick was credited with creating box scores and coming up with “K’’ as an abbreviation for a strikeout. He had passed away four years earlier in April of 1908, and a tradition had been born where decorations were placed on his birthday (Oct. 5) at his burial spot. That’s one tradition I’d like to see revived.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series in Minneapolis. With Butler's trade demand swirling like a dark cloud around coach Tom Thibodeau, newly minted super-max player Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves arrive for training camp.
NBA
Here's 10 things worth noting as NBA training camps open September 25, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox win franchise-record 106th game; clinch home field throughout postseason September 24, 2018 | 10:42 PM
LeBron James
NBA
'My decision was based solely on my family and the Lakers' September 24, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers strong forward Evan Turner (1) reacts after fouling a celebrating San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) on a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 116-105. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes).
NBA
A former Celtics players broke the news on a Boston sports media move September 24, 2018 | 7:02 PM
Patriots Lions
Patriots
The Patriots' dismal performance drew big ratings September 24, 2018 | 6:45 PM
NBA
What Kawhi Leonard had to say about joining the Toronto Raptors September 24, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury September 24, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods delivers huge rating for NBC — but not bigger than the NFL September 24, 2018 | 12:00 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say during media day September 24, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM