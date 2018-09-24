Red Sox win franchise-record 106th game; clinch home field throughout postseason

Boston clinched the best record in baseball with a 6-2 win over Baltimore.

Mookie Betts smiles after scoring on a single by Xander Bogaerts during the fourth inning. –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
September 24, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox broke a 106 year-old franchise record with their 106th victory on Monday night, clinching home-field advantage through the postseason by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 thanks to a pair of hits from major league batting leader Mookie Betts.

Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 hapless Orioles batters to assure the Red Sox of the best record in baseball this season and home-field advantage through the World Series, if they make it that far. For now, they know they will open the Division Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 5 against the winner of the AL wild-card game between the New York Yankees and mostly likely Oakland.

Advertisement

The 1912 Red Sox won 105 games in their first season at Fenway Park.

The Orioles (45-111) became the sixth AL team and the first since the 2003 Tigers to lose 111 games, falling 60½ games behind Boston (106-51) in the division. It’s the first time since 1939 that teams separated by 60 wins in the standings have played each other.

Boston scored four in the second inning, getting back-to-back doubles from Steve Pearce and Brock Holt, an RBI single from Christian Vazquez and Betts’ two-run homer over the Green Monster. It was the 32nd homer of the season for Betts, a new career high.

Betts also singled and scored in Boston’s two-run fourth, moving him into the major-league lead with 125 runs scored. In his last three games, he is 10 for 16 with three homers and four doubles, and he leads teammate J.D. Martinez (.328) in the AL batting race.

Renato Nunez had three hits for the Orioles, who fell to 2-15 against Boston and 18-61 on the road this season.

FOR STARTERS

Six days after throwing six scoreless innings against the Yankees, Eovaldi (6-7) allowed one run on four hits in five innings, walking none but uncorking a pair of wild pitches.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (8-16) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in three innings, striking out five.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Yefrey Ramirez is scheduled to start on Wednesday, but manager Buck Showalter said he wanted to give him an extra day or two. “I think Yefrey will pitch again, I just don’t know when,” Showalter said.

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup after feeling soreness in his left shoulder during a swing and leaving Sunday night’s game. … INF Eduardo Nunez ran on Sunday to test his hamstring and was scheduled to run again on Monday with the goal of having him back in the lineup by Wednesday or Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP David Price (15-7) tries to bounce back from a rough start in Yankee Stadium in the second game of the series in what could be his last start of the regular season.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Portland Trail Blazers strong forward Evan Turner (1) reacts after fouling a celebrating San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) on a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 116-105. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes).
NBA
A former Celtics players broke the news on a Boston sports media move September 24, 2018 | 7:02 PM
Patriots Lions
Patriots
The Patriots' dismal performance drew big ratings September 24, 2018 | 6:45 PM
NBA
What Kawhi Leonard had to say about joining the Toronto Raptors September 24, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury September 24, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods delivers huge rating for NBC — but not bigger than the NFL September 24, 2018 | 12:00 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say during media day September 24, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM