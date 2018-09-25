Let’s pause and appreciate what we’ve seen from these magical Red Sox

The playoffs are looming, but 106 wins are cause to celebrate.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora congratulates his team after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 and won their 106th game of the year.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora congratulates his team after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 and won their 106th game of the year. –Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe Staff
By
8:03 AM

COMMENTARY

How do we know this has been a true marvel of a regular season for the Red Sox? We could cite, oh, at least 106 different ways.

Here’s one:

As a team, you pull off a feat that hasn’t been achieved since two years before a kid pitcher named Babe Ruth made his debut.

Monday night, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five excellent innings, Most Valuable Player-to-be Mookie Betts mashed his 32nd homer and stole his 29th base, and collected 106th victory of the season, a franchise record.

The previous record had been held by the 1912 edition of the Red Sox, who had a pitcher with 34 wins (Smoky Joe Wood), a home-run leader who hit all of 10 (Tris Speaker, who a batted .383), and won the World Series over the New York Giants in eight games (Game 2 ended in a 6-6 tie, while Wood outdueled legendary Christy Mathewson in a 10-inning, 3-2 win in Game 8.)

Advertisement

It wasn’t just early in a different century. It was a different world.

After all of these seasons and several generations later in the franchise lineage, the 1912 Red Sox have been surpassed in the standings by the ’18 Sox. There have been teams that might have had a fleeting inkling to chase the 1912 squad’s 106 wins (the ’46 Sox won 104) but not many. For all of the superb teams the Red Sox have had through the decades, none had won 100 since ’46 until this one.

It seems to me, then, that there is no better time than this immediate aftermath to acknowledge those who turned this Red Sox entry into the winningest in the storied franchise’s 118-year history.

There were two fundamental changes to this year’s Red Sox that led to the massive improvement on an excellent if ultimately unfulfilling 93-win season in 2017. Alex Cora took over for the mostly successful but increasingly uninspiring John Farrell in the dugout. And J.D. Martinez arrived via free agency to fill the aching void left in the heart of the lineup by David Ortiz’s retirement following the 2016 season.

Cora has been an absolute blessing. He’s open-minded, disarmingly accountable, masterful in his second language, informed and prepared. He doesn’t just get Boston, he thrives under the intense parameters. He’s poised under pressure, but bites back if challenged. He seems to have many of the same attributes as Terry Francona, and Tito is the best and most well-rounded manager the Red Sox have had in my lifetime. Cora was the right hire in every conceivable way.

Advertisement

And yet . . . Martinez’s arrival was more important, because he’s the one who has performed at an extraordinary level on the field, and that’s the more impactful job. He is a genuine Most Valuable Player candidate, if due to Betts an unlikely winner of the award, and for a time he threatened to win the franchise’s first Triple Crown since Carl Yastrzemski in his fabled 1967 season, when he damn near made the impossible a reality.

Martinez’s serious dedication to his craft also has had a palpable effect on the other extremely talented hitters in the Sox lineup. This is not a comparison we make casually, but he has been pretty close to what they had for so long in Ortiz, and everything they did not have last year.

And yet (again) . . . as outstanding as Martinez has been, he is not even the most valuable player in the Red Sox lineup. That, as you know, is the claim of Markus Lynn “Mookie’’ Betts, who at age 25 has surpassed pre-bitterness Nomar Garciaparra and pre-assorted-injuries Fred Lynn as the most exciting young superstar of my lifetime and probably yours since I’m pretty old.

I will admit, with Betts slightly slumping by his standards for roughly a fortnight September, I was beginning to lean in Martinez’s direction in the MVP voting, especially when he briefly chased down Betts in the batting race. Then Betts went out and hit a three-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning Thursday night, turning an 8-6 Red Sox lead into an 11-6 advantage, putting the game on ice and pulling the champagne out of it.

Advertisement

That was a defining moment — though not quite on the thrill-level of his 13-pitch at-bat that culminated in a grand slam in July against Toronto — by the MVP-to-be. And it’s not like he really needed defining moments anyway, since he’s so consistently excellent. Check out his batting averages by month this year, chronologically from April: .344, .372, .290, .333, .353, .351.

It isn’t just the dueling heroics from Betts (10.2 WAR) and Martinez (6.1 WAR despite primarily DHing) that got them to 106.

Chris Sale was so exceptional through his first 22 starts (11-4, 2.04 ERA, 207 strikeouts in 141 innings) that he still has a decent shot at the Cy Young Award despite pitching just 12.2 innings since July 27.

Rick Porcello was a rock in the first half (11 wins, 4.13 ERA), while David Price has been exceptional in locales other than the Bronx in the second half (5-1, 2.00 ERA in 63.3 innings).

Xander Bogaerts (21 homers, 43 doubles, .863 OPS) has had the complete season everyone was waiting for, and Andrew Benintendi excelled in the No. 2 spot (.829 OPS).

Those are just the marquee names. Mitch Moreland, Jackie Bradley Jr., and even Sandy Leon have had their moments. So have many others, including in-season newcomers Eovaldi, Ian Kinsler, and Steve Pearce. These Sox may not have the outward unity of Ortiz and the admirable city-rallying ’13 champs, but make no mistake, this is a team.

Yes, they have serious stuff to sort out. The entire bullpen, save for perhaps Craig Kimbrel, has been an annoying collective tribute to Wes Gardner lately, and that’s not what you’re looking for heading into the playoffs. The Red Sox have a jarringly few number of players who can claim postseason success, though it feels like only a matter of time for Betts. There’s a gauntlet ahead against some superb teams, most notably the defending champion Astros, who are eager to make the Red Sox’ record-setting regular season a mostly inconsequential prologue to more postseason disappointment.

It is absolutely true that the salutes and savoring of what they’ve achieved from April through September ends abruptly when the October postseason begins. Winning three playoff games is the first assignment, and then seven, and then if they get to 11, well, that gets ’em a free ride on the duck boats.

But right now? Damn straight the Red Sox should savor it. One-hundred-and-six wins, something the franchise has never done before? That’s worth a moment of appreciation, even with bigger goals ahead. And remember: It’s 106 . . . and they’re still counting.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series in Minneapolis. With Butler's trade demand swirling like a dark cloud around coach Tom Thibodeau, newly minted super-max player Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves arrive for training camp.
NBA
Here's 10 things worth noting as NBA training camps open September 25, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox win franchise-record 106th game; clinch home field throughout postseason September 24, 2018 | 10:42 PM
Red Sox 1912
Red Sox
Here’s how the Globe covered the 1912 Red Sox team September 24, 2018 | 10:24 PM
LeBron James
NBA
'My decision was based solely on my family and the Lakers' September 24, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers strong forward Evan Turner (1) reacts after fouling a celebrating San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) on a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 116-105. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes).
NBA
A former Celtics players broke the news on a Boston sports media move September 24, 2018 | 7:02 PM
Patriots Lions
Patriots
The Patriots' dismal performance drew big ratings September 24, 2018 | 6:45 PM
NBA
What Kawhi Leonard had to say about joining the Toronto Raptors September 24, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury September 24, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How oddsmakers reacted to the Patriots' Week 3 loss September 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
The Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game on Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Adam Gase knows better than to write off the Patriots September 24, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Looking for answers.....Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks at a pad while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Inactive WR Josh Gordon is standing at right. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots are a dysfunctional mess that won't be easy to rectify this time September 24, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods delivers huge rating for NBC — but not bigger than the NFL September 24, 2018 | 12:00 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: From left Jayson Tatum #0, Jaylen Brown #7, Kyrie Irving #11, Gordon Hayward #20 and Al Horford #42 pose together for a photo during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say during media day September 24, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Sept. 19, 2018.
Patriots
What the Patriots might have received in Rob Gronkowski trade, according to Adam Schefter September 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at City Hall Plaza after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed the Rob Gronkowski trade reports on WEEI September 24, 2018 | 11:04 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week September 24, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski tries to shed tacklers against the Lions.
Patriots
Troy Brown says Patriots' ship is 'capsizing' September 24, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Trent Dilfer
Patriots
Trent Dilfer was right on cue after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Kerryon Johnson Patriots defense
Patriots
'We’re not doing good right now': Patriots defense falters once again September 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel on his increased workload: 'If we ain’t winning games, it ain’t fun' September 24, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski confirmed he threatened to retire rather than play elsewhere September 24, 2018 | 1:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots fell to 1-2 September 24, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 26-10 drubbing in Detroit September 24, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after the Patriots' second straight loss September 24, 2018 | 12:41 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: 26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Chris Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM